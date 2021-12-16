Michael B. Jordan Says He Answered Fast When Denzel Washington Called About The Role 12/21/2021
Based on a memoir by Dana Canedy, the actor stars as late 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who was killed in the Iraq war but left a journal for his son as a guide for his life.
Autopsy Reveals 'Unusually Severe' Stage 2 CTE In Phillip Adams, Ex-NFL Player Who Killed Six In Murder-Suicide
CTE, the neurodegenerative disease, is associated with head trauma concussions, mood swings, aggression, and memory loss from football and other contact sports.
12/16/2021
Kim Kardashian Talks Blackfishing And Whether She Appropriates Black Culture
"I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair.
12/16/2021
Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69
According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away.
12/16/2021
Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Norfolk State University
The "Happy" singer is also an honorary member of Norfolk State's marching band, the Spartan Legion.
12/16/2021
‘Harlem:’ Meagan Good Reveals How Whoopi Goldberg Was A Safe Space For Her On Set
The actress who plays Camille on the Prime series also shares the personal connection she shares with her character.
12/17/2021
Cardi B Calls Off Release Of Dolls Amid COVID Production Delays, Poor Quality
The doll, which replicates the rapper's looks, has been experiencing ongoing delays, and the budding businesswoman has canceled the release.
12/20/2021
Lil Durk Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend India Royale
"Will you be my wife," he asked before putting the mic up to her face and her replying "yes," during Chicago's Big Jam concert.
12/20/2021
L. A. Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28
According to reports, the rapper was attacked by a group of people at the music festival before being taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
12/20/2021
Kanye West Buys Nearly 4 000 Gifts For Chicago Toy Drive
"He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus," said Alderman Stephanie Coleman.
12/20/2021
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship
The duo, who wore matching red and black outfits, finished second behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.
12/20/2021
12/21/2021
'A Journal For Jordan:' Denzel Washington And Dana Canedy Discuss The Impact Of The Film
The romantic drama is based on the memoir 'A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor' by Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy.
12/21/2021
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Lost 50 Pounds
"The doctor used that three-letter word that you never want to hear. He said 'Do you want to die?'' O'Neal said, noting he struggles with sleep apnea.
12/21/2021
Wendy Williams' Brother Slams Her Ex Kevin Hunter Amid Health Crisis
"You get pissed. You break bread with people and he was a member of the family who sat at the table with my parents," said her younger brother Tommy.
12/22/2021
Meagan Good And Husband DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
12/22/2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon Says 'Wild 'N Out' Tour Will Be Turned Into A Feature Film
The improv comedy series is coming to a big screen near you!
12/22/2021
Prayers Up: Westside Gunn Rushed To Hospital After Not Being Able To Breathe
The Buffalo rapper shared a picture of himself on a stretcher in the presence of an EMT with the caption: "Pray for me they had to call for emergency."
12/22/2021
Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price
The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace.
12/22/2021
