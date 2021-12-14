Kim Kardashian Talks Blackfishing And Whether She Appropriates Black Culture 12/16/2021
"I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair.
Watching
01:10
Nick Cannon Gets Tattoo To Honor His Late Son Zen, See The New Ink That's Close To His Heart!
Plus, other celebrities with eye-catching tats.
12/14/2021
01:31
Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
12/15/2021
01:09
Zendaya Rocks Extra-Long Cornrows And Slinky Spider Web Dress That Has Our Senses Tingling
The actress is our ultimate fashion queen!
12/15/2021
01:19
Vivica A. Fox Sets The Record Straight About Not Having Children: ‘I Never Met The Man I Could Have Children With’
"I've got six god-babies. Don't think that because I didn't birth children that I don't have children. I have six god-children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman, period."
12/15/2021
01:14
Wendy Williams' Son Reportedly Gives Her An Ultimatum Over Health Battle
The Daily Mail reports Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly told Williams that he will not be in her life "unless she fixes herself."
12/15/2021
01:07
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
03:21
Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
12/16/2021
01:15
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Is Supportive Of T'Challa Being Recast
TMZ reports Derrick Boseman allegedly said T'Challa "needs to live on" and "Chadwick knew the power of the character and the positive influence it carries."
12/16/2021
05:05
Tori Kelly On Connecting With Pharrell On 'Sing 2'
Playing Meena in the animated film, Kelly says anything Pharrell touches "turns to gold."
12/16/2021
01:45
Autopsy Reveals 'Unusually Severe' Stage 2 CTE In Phillip Adams, Ex-NFL Player Who Killed Six In Murder-Suicide
CTE, the neurodegenerative disease, is associated with head trauma concussions, mood swings, aggression, and memory loss from football and other contact sports.
12/16/2021
01:46
Kim Kardashian Talks Blackfishing And Whether She Appropriates Black Culture
"I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair.
12/16/2021
01:26
Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69
According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away.
12/16/2021
01:26
Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Norfolk State University
The "Happy" singer is also an honorary member of Norfolk State's marching band, the Spartan Legion.
12/16/2021
06:53
‘Harlem:’ Meagan Good Reveals How Whoopi Goldberg Was A Safe Space For Her On Set
The actress who plays Camille on the Prime series also shares the personal connection she shares with her character.
12/17/2021
01:08
Cardi B Calls Off Release Of Dolls Amid COVID Production Delays, Poor Quality
The doll, which replicates the rapper's looks, has been experiencing ongoing delays, and the budding businesswoman has canceled the release.
12/20/2021
01:06
Lil Durk Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend India Royale
"Will you be my wife," he asked before putting the mic up to her face and her replying "yes," during Chicago's Big Jam concert.
12/20/2021
01:21
L. A. Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28
According to reports, the rapper was attacked by a group of people at the music festival before being taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
12/20/2021
01:18
Kanye West Buys Nearly 4 000 Gifts For Chicago Toy Drive
"He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus," said Alderman Stephanie Coleman.
12/20/2021
01:02
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship
The duo, who wore matching red and black outfits, finished second behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.
12/20/2021
03:17
Michael B. Jordan Says He Answered Fast When Denzel Washington Called About The Role
Based on a memoir by Dana Canedy, the actor stars as late 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who was killed in the Iraq war but left a journal for his son as a guide for his life.
12/21/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021