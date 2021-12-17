iAmCompton - "New New"

03/03/2023

In the music video for "New New," iAmCompton shows how you can bounce back and live your best life after a bad breakup.

More

Performance
02:37

Capella Grey - "Talk Nice"

Bronx-born rapper Capella Gray gets the club going in a luxurious coat with his smooth track "Talk Nice."
12/17/2021
Performance
03:54

Vado featuring Lloyd Banks & Dave East - "Respect the Jux"

Vado, Lloyd Banks and Dave East take back what they're owed in the music video for their gritty single "Respect the Jux."
01/04/2022
Performance
03:11

Domani - "Numb"

Domani leans into the emotions of an out-of-this-world love in this music video for "Numb" from his 2021 album "SKYDIVE."
01/14/2022
Performance
03:14

Babyface Ray feat. Pusha T & Landstrip Chip - "Dancing with the Devil"

Babyface Ray, Pusha T and Landstrip Chip reflect on the loss of a loved one after a robbery gone wrong in the music video for "Dancing with the Devil."
01/14/2022
Performance
02:18

Big K.R.I.T. - "So Cool"

Big K.R.I.T. takes over as the lead anchor on a hip news station in the 1970s-inspired video for "So Cool."
01/21/2022
Performance
02:32

Yhung Tooly - "Ezee"

Rapper Yhung Tooly solemnly performs in an empty home in the moody video for his track "Ezee."
02/03/2022
Performance
03:07

Lil Donald - "At the Bank"

Atlanta rapper Lil Donald gets double-crossed by his accomplices in the music video for "At the Bank," directed by Jay Wilson.
02/10/2022
Performance
03:31

T.I. & Domani - "Family Connect"

Rap legend T.I. keeps it in the family, teaming up with his son, rising hip-hop artist Domani, in the music video for "Family Connect" from his 2020 album "The L.I.B.R.A."
03/17/2022
Performance
03:27

The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake - "Sneaky Link"

Rappers The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake get into trouble on the side in the music video for their 2021 collab "Sneaky Link."
04/21/2022
Performance
03:01

Yung Pooda - "Drop"

Houston rapper Yung Pooda puts the top down and cranks the energy up as he hits the streets in style in the music video for his Cool & Dre-produced single "Drop," directed by Mr. Boomtown.
05/19/2022
Performance
02:29

HYMN. - "ICEE"

Up-and-coming independent rapper HYMN. hits the slopes in the music video for his 2022 single "ICEE."
06/14/2022
Performance
02:17

Oya Baby - "Ca$h"

Florida rapper Oya Baby luxuriates in a world of private jets and fancy cars in the music video for "Ca$h," directed by Alex Acosta.
06/15/2022
Performance
02:52

Lola Brooke - "On My Mind"

Brooklynite Lola Brooke raps over a laid-back beat and gets cozy with her beau in the video for her sensual single "On My Mind."
06/30/2022
Exclusive
03:57

Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom: 30 Years of "Rump Shaker"

Director Dorinda Bagwell and other crew recall shooting the infamous music video for Wreckx-N-Effect's 1992 hit "Rump Shaker," which only gained more popularity when it was banned by MTV.
09/08/2022
Performance
02:02

SRT Stylez x Constantine - "Parade"

SRT Stylez and Constantine pair up to bring their swag to the city skyline in the music video for "Parade," a track about showing up and showing out.
09/23/2022
Performance
03:43

Pancho - "Who Am I"

YouTuber and hip-hop newcomer Pancho expresses his authentic self in the music video for his track "Who Am I."
09/26/2022
Performance
02:41

Budda Mack - "I'll Do It"

Budda Mack steps up to the plate as the perfect partner and lists all the ways he'll make a woman feel like a queen in the music video for his banger "I'll Do It."
11/11/2022
Performance
03:15

Neek Bucks featuring Wiz Khalifa and Chrishan - "BALLER"

Wiz Khalifa and Chrishan assist Neek Bucks in the music video for "BALLER" from the album "BLESSED TO THE MAX."
02/21/2023
Performance
03:22

Constantine - "Love Will Get You Drilled"

Constantine throws down bars about heartache and old wounds in the music video for "Love Will Get You Drilled."
02/21/2023
Performance
03:14

