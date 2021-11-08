Pancho - "Who Am I" 09/26/2022
YouTuber and hip-hop newcomer Pancho expresses his authentic self in the music video for his track "Who Am I."
03:01
Kalan.FrFr - "Never Lose You"
Kalan.FrFr gets real about his rocky relationship in the music video for "Never Lose You" from his album "TwoFr 2."
08/11/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
Performance
03:32
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Performance
02:37
Capella Grey - "Talk Nice"
Bronx-born rapper Capella Gray gets the club going in a luxurious coat with his smooth track "Talk Nice."
12/17/2021
Performance
03:54
Vado featuring Lloyd Banks & Dave East - "Respect the Jux"
Vado, Lloyd Banks and Dave East take back what they're owed in the music video for their gritty single "Respect the Jux."
01/04/2022
Performance
03:11
Domani - "Numb"
Domani leans into the emotions of an out-of-this-world love in this music video for "Numb" from his 2021 album "SKYDIVE."
01/14/2022
Performance
03:14
Babyface Ray feat. Pusha T & Landstrip Chip - "Dancing with the Devil"
Babyface Ray, Pusha T and Landstrip Chip reflect on the loss of a loved one after a robbery gone wrong in the music video for "Dancing with the Devil."
01/14/2022
Performance
02:18
Big K.R.I.T. - "So Cool"
Big K.R.I.T. takes over as the lead anchor on a hip news station in the 1970s-inspired video for "So Cool."
01/21/2022
Performance
02:32
Yhung Tooly - "Ezee"
Rapper Yhung Tooly solemnly performs in an empty home in the moody video for his track "Ezee."
02/03/2022
Performance
03:07
Lil Donald - "At the Bank"
Atlanta rapper Lil Donald gets double-crossed by his accomplices in the music video for "At the Bank," directed by Jay Wilson.
02/10/2022
Performance
03:31
T.I. & Domani - "Family Connect"
Rap legend T.I. keeps it in the family, teaming up with his son, rising hip-hop artist Domani, in the music video for "Family Connect" from his 2020 album "The L.I.B.R.A."
03/17/2022
Performance
03:27
The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake - "Sneaky Link"
Rappers The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake get into trouble on the side in the music video for their 2021 collab "Sneaky Link."
04/21/2022
Performance
03:01
Yung Pooda - "Drop"
Houston rapper Yung Pooda puts the top down and cranks the energy up as he hits the streets in style in the music video for his Cool & Dre-produced single "Drop," directed by Mr. Boomtown.
05/19/2022
Performance
02:29
HYMN. - "ICEE"
Up-and-coming independent rapper HYMN. hits the slopes in the music video for his 2022 single "ICEE."
06/14/2022
Performance
02:17
Oya Baby - "Ca$h"
Florida rapper Oya Baby luxuriates in a world of private jets and fancy cars in the music video for "Ca$h," directed by Alex Acosta.
06/15/2022
Performance
02:52
Lola Brooke - "On My Mind"
Brooklynite Lola Brooke raps over a laid-back beat and gets cozy with her beau in the video for her sensual single "On My Mind."
06/30/2022
Exclusive
03:57
Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom: 30 Years of "Rump Shaker"
Director Dorinda Bagwell and other crew recall shooting the infamous music video for Wreckx-N-Effect's 1992 hit "Rump Shaker," which only gained more popularity when it was banned by MTV.
09/08/2022
Performance
02:02
SRT Stylez x Constantine - "Parade"
SRT Stylez and Constantine pair up to bring their swag to the city skyline in the music video for "Parade," a track about showing up and showing out.
09/23/2022
