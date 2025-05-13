BET Current: Meg’s Legal Mariachi Moment, Ayanna Pressley Speaks Out, & Thugger’s Confession Goes Public
09/10/2025
From Megan Thee Stallion’s viral lawsuit delivery to Congress pushing for Black women’s economic justice — plus childcare wins and hip hop heartbreak.
01:00
BET Current: Student Debt Is Quietly Destroying Black Wealth—and No One’s Talking About It
The crushing weight of student loans is a silent crisis in Black communities, stalling wealth-building and economic stability for generations.
05/13/2025
01:58
BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
05/15/2025
01:16
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
05:05
BET News: Malcom X 100
It’s a raw, visually striking tribute to a fearless voice for Black liberation—celebrating his bold legacy, revolutionary mindset, and global impact. this is a moment to reflect, remember, and recognize a man who challenged systems, sparked movements, and still speaks to the fight for justice today.
05/16/2025
07:04
BET Current: What's on Your Plate?
Black California farmers discuss why it's essential to eat healthy and how food deserts affect communities.
05/22/2025
02:24
BET Current: Salt-N-Pepa Sue for Their Masters, Spike & Denzel’s Final Film?, RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Over Angel Reese
From Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight against UMG to Spike Lee hinting at his last movie with Denzel, and RG3 stirring controversy with comments about Angel Reese—BET Current has what the culture is talking about today.
05/23/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
01:35
The Impact Report: Remembering Hurricane Katrina, NOLA Educators, The Rise Of Black Conservative Influencers
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
09/04/2025
02:00
BET Current: Ice Spice & Latto Link Up, GloRilla Soft Launches, and NYC Opens First HBCU-Prep High School
From rap reunions and rumored relationships to groundbreaking education, today’s BET Current is all about unexpected pairings and power moves.
09/08/2025
02:07
01:47
The Impact Report: Lisa Cook Update, Campus Protests Surge, and a Florida Traffic Stop Reignites DOJ Scrutiny
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
09/12/2025
02:01
BET Current: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Compares ICE Raids to Slave Patrols, 9-Year-Old College Student Makes History
From bold political statements to a child prodigy’s neuroscience dreams, Jermaine Dupri setting the record straight, and Shaq’s act of generosity.
09/15/2025
01:24
The Impact Report: Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Modern Day
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
09/19/2025
02:30
BET Current: Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy
From heartbreaking neglect in Milwaukee to FDNY controversy in NYC, Cardi B’s big reveal, and Kehlani calling out AI’s rise in music
09/23/2025
01:51
BET Current: Rihanna & Rocky’s Baby Name, $25M Payout
From Flacko’s bold pick to a record wrongful conviction payout and MacKenzie Scott’s historic UNCF donation.
09/24/2025
02:06
The Impact Report: Kamala Harris’s Advice
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
09/26/2025
02:02
BET Current: From Detroit Scandal to NYC Shake-Up
A viral hero survives a shocking family kidnap plot, Eric Adams bows out of the mayoral race, and Cardi B headlines Global Citizen with big news.
09/30/2025
01:44
BET Current: Atlanta Bets on DEI, TikTok Saves a Life, and Latto Confirms Love
From forfeiting millions for equity, to a missing traveler found safe, to Latto calling 21 Savage her “husband” — these are today’s culture-shaping stories.
10/01/2025
01:15
The Impact Report: People Want Stronger Democratic Leaders, Living Costs Tracker, Hakeem Jefferies Slam Lies
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
10/02/2025
