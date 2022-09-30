Civil Rights Activist, 91, Fought Off Attacker Who Stabbed Her Multiple Times 10/14/2022
Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, is reportedly recuperating in the hospital.
Father And His Teenage Son Charged In PnB Rock Shooting
The teenager's stepmother has also been charged with accessory after the fact.
09/30/2022
01:02
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:13
California High School Cancels Football Season After ‘Slave Auction’ Prank Was Filmed By Athletes
The school district superintendent called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.”
10/04/2022
01:05
Russian Court Schedules Appeal On Oct. 25 For Brittney Griner’s Drug Possession Conviction
Lawyers for the WNBA star argue that her nine-year sentence is excessive.
10/05/2022
01:17
Philadelphia Apologizes For Unethical Experiments On Inmates That Spanned Three Decades
The city allowed researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments that intentionally exposed around 300 inmates to viruses.
10/10/2022
01:07
Breonna Taylor: Falsified Warrant Details Furthers Police Distrust
“What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” Hannah Drake, a Louisville leader in the push for justice said after Taylor's death.
10/10/2022
01:09
Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Over Beating Man In Basketball, Family Says
"This is so senseless," said family friend Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."
10/12/2022
01:28
Brett Favre Breaks His Silence On The Mississippi $77 Million Welfare Scandal
The former NFL player has not been criminally charged.
10/12/2022
01:06
Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Faces Charges After Allegedly Punching Son In Face
The 10-year-old boy had a protection order against his father when the incident occurred.
10/13/2022
01:04
Tyrone Davis, Former Packers, and Jets Player, Dies At 50
According to Sports Illustrated, the Virginia native and UVA alum’s cause of death is currently unknown.
10/14/2022
01:08
01:04
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver apologized after the incident.
10/17/2022
01:03
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
The 56-year-old former NBA center is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta.
10/17/2022
01:04
Black Voters To Play Major Role In Midterms
Seventy percent of Black registered voters said they would vote Democratic.
10/17/2022
01:08
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Kidney Failure, Is Undergoing Treatment
The ex-NY Knicks guard says he wants “to be the voice” for those experiencing the disease.
10/18/2022
01:10
N.O.R.E. Responds To Backlash Over Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On ‘Drink Champs’
The rapper was unchecked while spreading misinformation surrounding the 46-year-old’s death by Minneapolis police in 2020.
10/18/2022
01:00
Brittney Griner Spends Birthday In Russian Prison As Supporters Call For Her Release
On Aug. 4, the WNBA star was convicted and sentenced to nine years for drug smuggling.
10/19/2022
01:18
Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West
The lawsuit comes on the heels of West saying Floyd died because of fentanyl.
10/19/2022
01:27
911 Call, Police Video Released In OnlyFans Model Stabbing Death Of Boyfriend
Courtney Clenney can be heard apologizing to her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, during the call.
10/20/2022
01:26
Georgia Breaks Record For Early Voting On First Day
Heavy turnout for this midterm election suggests much interest in two high-stakes races.
10/20/2022
