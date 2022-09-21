Russian Court Schedules Appeal On Oct. 25 For Brittney Griner’s Drug Possession Conviction
10/05/2022
Griner’s legal team said the court had ignored evidence.
01:03
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
"I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg," he said at a Sept. 16 event.
09/21/2022
01:13
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
If elected, she'd be the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
09/22/2022
01:19
Updated Autopsy Reveals Elijah McClain Died Of Ketamine Administration
"I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine," said Dr. Stephen Cina, who performed the autopsy.
09/26/2022
01:02
Herschel Walker’s Charitable Donations Are In Question
The Trump-endorsed candidate endures another controversy in his race for the Senate.
09/27/2022
01:09
Survivors Of Jeffrey Dahmer React To The Netflix Series
Reportedly, the series is the fifth-biggest launch for a show on Netflix, behind 'Squid Game,' 'Bridgerton,' and 'Stranger Things.'
09/28/2022
01:01
Two Suspects Arrested For Gunpoint Robbery Of Bishop Lamor Whitehead During Church Service
"The last two months were hell," the Brooklyn minister says, referring to rumors that he was involved in the crime.
09/29/2022
01:10
Father And His Teenage Son Charged In PnB Rock Shooting
The teenager's stepmother has also been charged with accessory after the fact.
09/30/2022
01:02
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:13
California High School Cancels Football Season After ‘Slave Auction’ Prank Was Filmed By Athletes
The school district superintendent called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.”
10/04/2022
01:05
Russian Court Schedules Appeal On Oct. 25 For Brittney Griner’s Drug Possession Conviction
Lawyers for the WNBA star argue that her nine-year sentence is excessive.
10/05/2022
01:17
Philadelphia Apologizes For Unethical Experiments On Inmates That Spanned Three Decades
The city allowed researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments that intentionally exposed around 300 inmates to viruses.
10/10/2022
01:07
Breonna Taylor: Falsified Warrant Details Furthers Police Distrust
“What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” Hannah Drake, a Louisville leader in the push for justice said after Taylor's death.
10/10/2022
01:09
Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Over Beating Man In Basketball, Family Says
"This is so senseless," said family friend Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."
10/12/2022
01:28
Brett Favre Breaks His Silence On The Mississippi $77 Million Welfare Scandal
The former NFL player has not been criminally charged.
10/12/2022
01:06
Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Faces Charges After Allegedly Punching Son In Face
The 10-year-old boy had a protection order against his father when the incident occurred.
10/13/2022
01:08
Civil Rights Activist, 91, Fought Off Attacker Who Stabbed Her Multiple Times
Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, is reportedly recuperating in the hospital.
10/14/2022
01:04
Tyrone Davis, Former Packers, and Jets Player, Dies At 50
According to Sports Illustrated, the Virginia native and UVA alum’s cause of death is currently unknown.
10/14/2022
01:04
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver apologized after the incident.
10/17/2022
01:03
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
The 56-year-old former NBA center is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta.
10/17/2022
