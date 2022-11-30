Brittney Griner Finally Released From Russian Prison
12/08/2022
Here's everything we know.
01:11
Herschel Walker Recalls The Birth Of His Son In Resurfaced Video: 'Kids Are Ugly When They’re Born'
Walker, like many parents, understood that his baby boy had to grow into his looks, but he loved him all the same.
11/30/2022
01:01
Deshaun Watson's Suspension Ends, Some Alleged Victims Plan To Attend Game
Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that ten of Watson's accusers would be at NRG Stadium to "make a statement" to the football player.
12/01/2022
01:34
Hakeem Jeffries: 3 Things To Know About The Incoming House Democratic Leader
The Brooklyn lawmaker skyrocketed to leadership in just 10 years of entering the House.
12/02/2022
01:18
A Wisconsin Mother Allegedly Killed By 10-Year-Old Son After Refusing To Buy VR Headset
The minor allegedly shot Quiana Mann in the eye after she reportedly told him that he couldn’t buy the device.
12/05/2022
01:11
Black People Are Getting Sicker, Hospitalized More Often Than Whites This Flu Season
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data shows that the number of Black patients with the flu is almost four times higher than the rate for white patients.
12/05/2022
01:08
Biden Admin 'Actively Engaged' In Possible Prisoner Swap To Free Brittney Griner, Top US Diplomat Says
The WNBA star is in a Russian penal colony as diplomatic efforts continue.
12/06/2022
01:05
Deion Sanders Heading To UC Boulder After Three Years At Jackson State University, Black Folks Are Divided
Coach Prime shared a video of his arrival at Boulder State on Instagram.
12/06/2022
01:05
Deion Sanders Owes $300K To Buyout His Football Head Coach Contract With Jackson State University
The NFL star sparked controversy after announcing his decision to leave the HBCU early.
12/07/2022
01:02
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Brown allegedly barricaded himself in the house as police tried to get a handle on what happened.
12/07/2022
01:06
Arkansas Small Town Elects 18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith, Becoming The Youngest Black U.S. Mayor Ever
A recent high school graduate who still lives with his parents ran on a progressive platform.
12/08/2022
01:03
Brittney Griner Finally Released From Russian Prison
President Joe Biden approved a prisoner swap between Griner and international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
12/08/2022
01:20
Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Bring Black Men Back To Church By Growing Weed
“I’m looking for people that smell like weed," he said.
12/09/2022
01:06
Shanquella Robinson: Rally Held In Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina
Mexican authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.
12/12/2022
01:02
Exonerated Five Will Be Honored With Central Park Entrance In Harlem
Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were wrongfully convicted.
12/14/2022
01:08
Boyfriend of Breonna Taylor Settles Lawsuits Against Louisville for $2 Million
Kenneth Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for firing a shot at the police who entered the apartment unannounced.
12/14/2022
01:14
Biden Signs Landmark Respect For Marriage Act To Protect Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage
"Everyone should have the right to decide whom to marry ‘without government interference,’" the president says.
12/14/2022
01:04
Comedian Mark Curry Claims He Was Racially Profiled While Staying At Colorado Hotel
The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 9 in Colorado Springs.
12/14/2022
01:07
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says ‘I Admit It’ Album Was Unauthorized
The 13-track project was released via streaming platforms on Friday.
12/14/2022
01:16
Al Sharpton Weighs In On Deion Sanders’ Decision To Leave Jackson State
"I think that a lot of us had such pride in him being at an HBCU that we forget that people make personal decisions," he told TMZ.
12/14/2022
01:20
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Brittney Griner returned to the US after being imprisoned for ten months in Russia.
12/15/2022
