Al Sharpton Weighs In On Deion Sanders’ Decision To Leave Jackson State
12/14/2022
Many were surprised by Sanders’ decision.
More
01:02
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Brown allegedly barricaded himself in the house as police tried to get a handle on what happened.
12/07/2022
01:06
Arkansas Small Town Elects 18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith, Becoming The Youngest Black U.S. Mayor Ever
A recent high school graduate who still lives with his parents ran on a progressive platform.
12/08/2022
01:03
Brittney Griner Finally Released From Russian Prison
President Joe Biden approved a prisoner swap between Griner and international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
12/08/2022
01:20
Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Bring Black Men Back To Church By Growing Weed
“I’m looking for people that smell like weed," he said.
12/09/2022
01:06
Shanquella Robinson: Rally Held In Hometown Of Charlotte, North Carolina
Mexican authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.
12/12/2022
01:02
Exonerated Five Will Be Honored With Central Park Entrance In Harlem
Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were wrongfully convicted.
12/14/2022
01:08
Boyfriend of Breonna Taylor Settles Lawsuits Against Louisville for $2 Million
Kenneth Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for firing a shot at the police who entered the apartment unannounced.
12/14/2022
01:14
Biden Signs Landmark Respect For Marriage Act To Protect Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage
"Everyone should have the right to decide whom to marry ‘without government interference,’" the president says.
12/14/2022
01:04
Comedian Mark Curry Claims He Was Racially Profiled While Staying At Colorado Hotel
The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 9 in Colorado Springs.
12/14/2022
01:07
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says ‘I Admit It’ Album Was Unauthorized
The 13-track project was released via streaming platforms on Friday.
12/14/2022
01:16
01:20
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Brittney Griner returned to the US after being imprisoned for ten months in Russia.
12/15/2022
01:05
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Saying Racial Slur On Monday Night Football
The former NFL star says he misspoke while defending fellow Black quarterback Jalen Hurts.
12/15/2022
01:08
Jackson State University Names New Coach, Replacement for Deion Sanders
Sanders will leave JSU before completing his head coaching contract to take the head coach job at the University of Colorado.
12/15/2022
01:02
U.S. Postal Service Unveils John Lewis Stamp
The civil rights icon passed away in July 2020.
12/16/2022
01:03
Harvard University Selects Claudine Gay As New College President
The dean of the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is the first African American to assume the role.
12/16/2022
01:18
Ex-Texas Policeman Found Guilty In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth officer was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting, which stemmed from a police response to a burglary call.
12/16/2022
01:04
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild
He was shot on Feb. 25 in Houston.
12/19/2022
01:11
Republican Senators Block Ban on Black Hair Discrimination Act
The law would make it a federal crime to discriminate because a person has Afro-textured hair.
12/19/2022
01:06
Man Arrested In Alleged Gruesome Slaying Of His Pregnant Sister Days After Her Baby Shower
Cameras at the apartment complex captured images of Aaron Dudley pushing a city garbage bin in the area which was later set on fire.
12/19/2022
