R. Kelly: New Court Documents Allege Abuse Of Underage Chicago Boys 07/26/2021
Federal prosecutors added a string of new allegations in the case against R. Kelly, including shocking details of his alleged abuse of underage boys in addition to girls.
01:14
Adele Gets Cozy With Lebron James’ Agent Rich Paul At NBA Finals Game
The singer and the agent sat together for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.
07/20/2021
01:40
Dancehall Queen, Spice, Explains The Influence Behind Her Blue Hair And Bold Fashions
In this exclusive interview, discover more about the Jamaican recording artist, known for her signature blue hair!
07/20/2021
01:22
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Rapper On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
The "WAP" rapper wowed fans with the sultry cover photo that secures her title as the first female rapper on the cover of the magazine's swimsuit issue.
07/21/2021
01:05
Lil Nas X Teases New Single "Industry Baby" Video
Lil Nas X is mocking his viral “Satan shoes” controversy in a new skit to promote his upcoming single.
07/21/2021
01:27
Rihanna’s Support Of Sha’Carri Richardson Is Everything We Need Right Now
The Fenty creative director posted a message on IG that had us smiling.
07/22/2021
01:11
Young M.A Debunks Pregnancy Rumors
Rumors have been swirling that the Brooklyn rapper is pregnant.
07/23/2021
01:11
Offset On Why He Changed His Mind About Gifting Cardi B A 'Push' Present For Baby No. 2
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Anthony Anderson, Offset spoke in detail about his thoughts on push gifts.
07/23/2021
03:37
Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug - "Better Believe"
Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug bring action movie-style explosions and car stunts to their music video for "Better Believe."
07/23/2021
03:01
Samm Henshaw - "Grow"
British singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw experiences love bloom and change with Tiana Major9 in the music video for his emotionally sincere and vulnerable single "Grow."
07/23/2021
02:51
Dustystaytrue - "Know You"
Rapper Dustystaytrue fully intends to give his love interest the royal treatment in the music video for his track "Know You," directed by Frankie Fire.
07/23/2021
01:21
01:30
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Hit Vegas
“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” will feature a holographic recreation of the singer performing with a live band and backup singers.
07/26/2021
01:23
Dionne Warwick Slams Jeff Bezos For Thanking Amazon Workers For Funding His Trip To Space
“Why did he make a truly dumb statement like this?” she tweeted.
07/26/2021
01:10
Snoop Dogg Says Mom Beverly Tate Is ‘Still Fighting’
In May, the rapper revealed that his mother had been hospitalized, but did not disclose her health issues.
07/27/2021
01:49
Here Are 3 Reasons Why Burna Boy Is An International Sensation
Burna Boy's 2019 album, "African Giant," is a humble celebration of his success as a Nigerian artist.
07/27/2021
01:16
Safaree Samuels Drops Controversial New Single 'Liar'
The "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star and rapper and his estranged wife Erica Mena filed for divorce in May.
07/28/2021
03:22
Kiana Ledé featuring Kehlani - "Ur Best Friend"
R&B singer-songwriters Kiana Ledé and Kehlani share a passionate kiss in the music video for their sensual track Ur Best Friend.
07/30/2021
02:43
Jacquees featuring Future - "Not Jus Anybody"
Jacquees and Future sing about wooing a special someone while enjoying an intimate house party in their music video for Not Jus Anybody.
07/30/2021
01:23
Stellar Awards 2021: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing, And More
Tune in to BET and celebrate with Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr hosting the "Greatest Night in Gospel Music."
07/30/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
