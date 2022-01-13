Fashion Visionary And 'Vogue' Editor, André Leon Talley Has Reportedly Died At Age 73 01/19/2022
The world has lost a philanthropist, visionary, and icon.
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend
When cops arrived, Docquen Jovo Watkins said his partner of 10 years was "sleeping," although Teasley wasn't breathing and was later pronounced dead.
01/13/2022
01:14
Nelly Responds To Claim That He Lost $300K, Gave Person $100 Who Found It
The 'Country Grammar' rapper took to the comments section on an Instagram post to set the record straight.
01/13/2022
02:09
Changemakers In Action: Simone Biles And Amanda Gorman Flex Determination, Strength And Class
These change makers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:56
Changemakers In Action: Marsai Martin and Nia DaCosta Are Helping Shape The Future For Women in Entertainment
These changemakers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:29
Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out In Her First Interview Since His Death: “It’s Been Extremely Difficult"
"Adolph was my soulmate when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks," she revealed to ABC News Live Prime.
01/14/2022
01:13
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
01:19
Danielle Brooks Is Married! Here's What We Know About The Stunning Miami Wedding
Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin officially tied the knot after announcing their engagement in Jan. 2020.
01/14/2022
01:05
'Pray For Tiffany Haddish:' Fans Support Actress After DUI Arrest
She is mourning the loss of mentor Bob Saget, her grandmother, two friends, and her dog.
01/18/2022
01:22
Jamie Foxx Sings To Daughter During Private Concert In Dallas
The Oscar winner serenaded Anelise Foxx during a private concert during the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game.
01/18/2022
01:16
Nominees and Host Anthony Anderson Announced For The 53rd NAACP Image Awards
This year's celebration will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
01/18/2022
01:15
01:07
Sidney Poitier’s Multiple Causes Of Death Revealed
The legendary actor passed away earlier this month at 94.
01/19/2022
01:15
Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport On Felony Drug Charges
He was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and psychedelic mushrooms in his luggage.
01/19/2022
01:00
Crowns And Glory: The Most Memorable Hairstyles From Past NAACP Image Awards
Here's a look at our favorite hairstyles from past NAACP Image Awards!
01/19/2022
01:09
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers Split After Four Year Relationship
A close source reportedly said the pair will remain "close friends."
01/19/2022
01:17
NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Host Anthony Anderson Ruled The Stage
The actor has been the show's host since 2018.
01/20/2022
01:09
NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly 'In Love' And 'Open To Marriage Again' After Losing Husband Gregg
The reality star revealed that her late husband gave her his blessing to move on following his passing.
01/20/2022
01:40
Cardi B To Cover The Funeral Expenses For The Victims Of The Bronx High Rise Fire
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said in a statement.
01/20/2022
01:16
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Is Insecure 'When It Comes To Being Intimate'
"I've been skinny my whole life, so therefore I've never liked to be completely naked," he revealed on his talk show.
01/21/2022
00:39
The Great André Leon Talley: Fashion Trailblazer, Visionary, And Icon
We honor the life and legacy of the global fashion icon.
01/24/2022
