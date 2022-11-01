Olympian Deon Lendore Dead At 29 After Car Crash 01/13/2022
The Trinidadian sprinter died in a head-on collision in Texas.
01:12
50 Cent Has Top Three TV Shows For Black Households
BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘The Oval’ round out the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable series.
01/11/2022
01:17
New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint
Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
01:04
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart: Love, Friendship, And Other Moments Of PDA Before Their 2-22-22 Wedding!
Also, check out the lovebird's 'Coming To America' themed engagement photo!
01/11/2022
01:29
Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced
'Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph' will drop later this month.
01/11/2022
01:16
Mimi Faust Happily Flaunts Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring At Her 50th Birthday Party
Plus, see other celebrity engagement rings.
01/11/2022
01:08
Congratulations! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Jeezy
Sharing a picture of a baby blanket and a name tag reading "Baby Jenkins," Mai captioned the photo: "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family."
01/12/2022
01:04
Ayesha Curry Had The Perfect Response To Open Marriage Rumors!
"Don't believe everything you read," she responded to a commenter on Instagram.
01/12/2022
01:29
Kool Moe Dee's 'Rapper Report Card' Grading Jay-Z, Biggie, Tupac And Others Has Twitter In A Frenzy
His hip-hop 'rapper report card,' which he completed in the 90s, went viral on Twitter, where he graded emcees on their vocabulary, articulation, creativity, and more.
01/12/2022
01:16
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Divorcing After 16 Years Together
The 'Aquaman' star wrote about "seismic shifts" in an announcement posted to Instagram.
01/13/2022
01:12
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend
When cops arrived, Docquen Jovo Watkins said his partner of 10 years was "sleeping," although Teasley wasn't breathing and was later pronounced dead.
01/13/2022
01:17
01:14
Nelly Responds To Claim That He Lost $300K, Gave Person $100 Who Found It
The 'Country Grammar' rapper took to the comments section on an Instagram post to set the record straight.
01/13/2022
02:09
Changemakers In Action: Simone Biles And Amanda Gorman Flex Determination, Strength And Class
These change makers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:56
Changemakers In Action: Marsai Martin and Nia DaCosta Are Helping Shape The Future For Women in Entertainment
These changemakers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:29
Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out In Her First Interview Since His Death: “It’s Been Extremely Difficult"
"Adolph was my soulmate when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks," she revealed to ABC News Live Prime.
01/14/2022
01:13
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
01:19
Danielle Brooks Is Married! Here's What We Know About The Stunning Miami Wedding
Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin officially tied the knot after announcing their engagement in Jan. 2020.
01/14/2022
01:05
'Pray For Tiffany Haddish:' Fans Support Actress After DUI Arrest
She is mourning the loss of mentor Bob Saget, her grandmother, two friends, and her dog.
01/18/2022
01:22
Jamie Foxx Sings To Daughter During Private Concert In Dallas
The Oscar winner serenaded Anelise Foxx during a private concert during the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game.
01/18/2022
01:16
Nominees and Host Anthony Anderson Announced For The 53rd NAACP Image Awards
This year's celebration will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
01/18/2022
