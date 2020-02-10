Newsweek Apologizes For Op-ed Questioning Harris' Birthright 08/17/2020
After running an op-ed that questioned the citizenship of Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Newsweek has apologized with an editor's note.
Dr. Fauci On Dr. Stella Immanuel's Hydroxychloroquine Theory
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to the viral video of Houston Doctor Stella Immanuel promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the coronavirus.
Dr. Fauci on Trump Relationship: "I Haven't Been Wrong"
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses President Trump's tweets and criticism from the White House that he has made misleading statements to the American public.
5 Ways to Reclaim Your Vote
From checking your voter registration status to organizing friends and family, BET lays out five steps to help demystify the voting process before National Black Voter Day on September 18.
New York Attorney General Sues To Dissolve The NRA After Corruption Investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she has filed a civil lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA) after an 18-month fraud investigation.
Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris For VP
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States, has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Barack and Michelle Obama Lead Democratic Convention Lineup
As the nation awaits the Democratic National Convention in which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will accept the party's nomination, the Keynote Speakers have been announced.
Black Women In Politics Tweet Support For Kamala Harris
After Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to run as VP, tweets of support are pouring in from Black women in politics.
Barack Obama Congratulates Kamala Harris On VP Nomination
President Barack Obama issued a statement on August 11 to congratulate Kamala Harris on earning the Democratic party's nomination for Vice President of the United States.
Trump And His Family Donated To Kamala Harris' Campaign Three Times
After California Sen. Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden?s running mate, Trump expressed displeasing comments but failed to mention he donated to a previous campaign of hers.
ELECTION 2020: Biden And Harris Host First Campaign Event
Newly announced Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris joined presumptive nominee Joe Biden in Delaware for their first unified campaign ticket.
Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Takes Down Trump
Former First Lady Michelle Obama anchored the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention by sending a clear message that President Trump is in over his head.
Oprah's Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized In Louisville
Two weeks after Oprah commissioned 26 Breonna Taylor billboards across the state of Kentucky, one was vandalized with red paint splattered across Taylor's forehead.
Trump Whines About Michelle Obama's DNC Speech
After our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention calling out the Trump administration, the president weighed in.
Republican Colin Powell Supports Joe Biden At 2020 DNC
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was the second high-profile Republican party member to address the Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden.
Making History: Kamala Harris Accepts VP Nomination at DNC
During night three of the Democratic National Convention, VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris broke from tradition with a live pre-speech appearance urging people to vote.
Barack Obama's DNC Speech Sets Off Trump Tantrum
After former President Barack Obama slammed Trump in a live speech during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, Trump went on a Twitter rant.
Joe Biden Shares His Vision in DNC Speech
Now that Joe Biden has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States, he has outlined his priorities for the country.
Michigan To Pay $600M To Flint Water Crisis Victims
Residents of Flint, MI, will now be eligible for several payments from a court-monitored victim compensation fund following the Flint Water Crisis dating back to 2014.
Black Father Shot By Wisconsin Police In Front of Children
A Black man was shot several times by the police after trying to break up an altercation between two women on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, WI.
