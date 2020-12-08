Joe Biden Shares His Vision in DNC Speech 08/21/2020
Now that Joe Biden has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States, he has outlined his priorities for the country.
Barack Obama Congratulates Kamala Harris On VP Nomination
President Barack Obama issued a statement on August 11 to congratulate Kamala Harris on earning the Democratic party's nomination for Vice President of the United States.
08/12/2020
00:53
Trump And His Family Donated To Kamala Harris' Campaign Three Times
After California Sen. Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden?s running mate, Trump expressed displeasing comments but failed to mention he donated to a previous campaign of hers.
08/12/2020
01:09
ELECTION 2020: Biden And Harris Host First Campaign Event
Newly announced Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris joined presumptive nominee Joe Biden in Delaware for their first unified campaign ticket.
08/13/2020
01:10
Newsweek Apologizes For Op-ed Questioning Harris' Birthright
After running an op-ed that questioned the citizenship of Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Newsweek has apologized with an editor's note.
08/17/2020
01:10
Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Takes Down Trump
Former First Lady Michelle Obama anchored the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention by sending a clear message that President Trump is in over his head.
08/18/2020
01:20
Oprah's Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized In Louisville
Two weeks after Oprah commissioned 26 Breonna Taylor billboards across the state of Kentucky, one was vandalized with red paint splattered across Taylor's forehead.
08/19/2020
01:10
Trump Whines About Michelle Obama's DNC Speech
After our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention calling out the Trump administration, the president weighed in.
08/19/2020
01:17
Republican Colin Powell Supports Joe Biden At 2020 DNC
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was the second high-profile Republican party member to address the Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden.
08/19/2020
01:26
Making History: Kamala Harris Accepts VP Nomination at DNC
During night three of the Democratic National Convention, VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris broke from tradition with a live pre-speech appearance urging people to vote.
08/20/2020
02:06
Barack Obama's DNC Speech Sets Off Trump Tantrum
After former President Barack Obama slammed Trump in a live speech during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, Trump went on a Twitter rant.
08/20/2020
01:54
01:44
Michigan To Pay $600M To Flint Water Crisis Victims
Residents of Flint, MI, will now be eligible for several payments from a court-monitored victim compensation fund following the Flint Water Crisis dating back to 2014.
08/21/2020
01:28
Black Father Shot By Wisconsin Police In Front of Children
A Black man was shot several times by the police after trying to break up an altercation between two women on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, WI.
08/24/2020
01:46
LAPD Arrest Two Men For Attacking Three Trans Women
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two men, Willie Walker and Carlton Callway, as suspects of a robbery and hate crime against three transgender women.
08/24/2020
01:21
LeBron James Speaks Out About Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha PD on Aug. 23, LeBron James spoke out about the incident.
08/25/2020
01:06
Jacob Blake's Sister Speaks Out On Brother's Shooting
An emotional video of Jacob Blake's sister goes viral after she reveals what she's felt after her brother was shot seven times in the back by police.
08/26/2020
01:40
Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Milwaukee Bucks players stood in solidarity during a press conference explaining why they chose not to play on (Aug. 26) following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
08/27/2020
01:19
Wisconsin Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Named
During a press conference on (Aug. 26), the Wisconsin Department of Justice named the officer who shot Jacob Blake in front of his children.
08/27/2020
01:08
Trump Campaign Responds To Arrest Of Teen Gunman Who Shot Protesters
After Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in the overnight shooting deaths of two protesters, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Trump's campaign issued a statement.
08/27/2020
00:55
Sen. Kamala Harris To Respond To Trump's RNC Address
Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will respond to President Trump's speech on Aug. 27 after he formally accepts the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 election.
08/27/2020
