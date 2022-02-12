Smokie Norful - "I Still Have You"
07/11/2023
Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Smokie Norful is grateful to know that, even at his lowest points, God will always be with him in the music video for "I Still Have You."
Performance
03:07
Teddy & Tina Campbell - "Our House"
Teddy & Tina Campbell sing about the chaotic joy of hosting holiday gatherings in the music video for "Our House."
12/02/2022
Performance
02:53
Deitrick Haddon - "The Bells Are Ringing"
Gospel singer-songwriter Deitrick Haddon delivers traditional Motown sounds and aesthetics in the music video for his cheerful holiday tune "The Bells Are Ringing."
12/09/2022
Performance
08:08
Tye Tribbett featuring PJ Morton - "Walk by Faith"
Two friends failed road trip turns into a journey of belief and salvation in the music video for Tye Tribbett and PJ Morton's R&B-infused gospel song "Walk by Faith."
12/14/2022
Performance
03:07
The Walls Group - "Crazy"
The Walls Group parties, dances and sings together while showing off their unique fashion in the video for "Crazy."
01/20/2023
Performance
03:52
Lena Byrd Miles - "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)"
Lena Byrd Miles hits the skating rink and puts her faith to good work in the video for her single "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)."
02/06/2023
Performance
10:25
Tye Tribbett - "Only One Night Tho"
Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter Tye Tribbett gets the crowed fired up with a live performance of his song "Only One Night Tho."
03/03/2023
Performance
04:44
Maurette Brown Clark - "I Just Wanna Praise You"
Maurette Brown Clark and her joyful choir gather to celebrate their love for the Lord and all His blessings in the music video for "I Just Wanna Praise You."
03/10/2023
Performance
04:13
Kelontae Gavin - "Live Again"
Singer and worship leader Kelontae Gavin is backed by a gospel choir as he delivers a message of hope in the music video for his song "Live Again."
03/10/2023
Performance
03:40
Titus Showers - "Name on It"
Titus Showers sings about a blessing the Lord tailored just for him in the music video for his song "Name on It" from his self-titled album.
03/14/2023
Performance
06:14
Donald Lawrence & Co. and More - "In Him There Is No Sorrow"
Donald Lawrence & Co. and Yolanda Adams celebrate Twinkie Clark from gospel group The Clark Sisters with a rendition of her 1981 praise and worship song "In Him There Is No Sorrow."
03/31/2023
Performance
04:17
Anthony Hall featuring Jason Nelson - "Focus"
Anthony Hall keeps it simple and soulful with Jason Nelson and a backing band for a smooth performance of their R&B-tinged track "Focus."
04/07/2023
Performance
05:26
Victory - "Just Like in Heaven"
Victory imagines an Earth that's a little more like paradise in the music video for her single "Just Like in Heaven."
05/05/2023
Performance
04:00
Ron Poindexter - "Overflow"
Backed by a gospel choir and band, Ron Poindexter performs an upbeat rendition of his song "Overflow" for a live crowd.
05/26/2023
Performance
08:21
Naomi Raine featuring Natalie Grant - "Sing Hallelujah"
Naomi Raine and Natalie Grant get a crowd moving when they join their voices for a powerful rendition of their song "Sing Hallelujah."
06/02/2023
Performance
05:21
Anthony Brown & group therAPy - "Speak Your Name"
Anthony Brown & group therAPy sing about discovering your true self through faith and calling on Jesus in the music video for "Speak Your Name."
06/23/2023
Performance
03:52
Jovonta Patton - "Always"
Jovonta Patton invites his fellow believers -- including one man seeking a life change -- to praise their faith in God's willingness to "Always" heal and provide.
06/30/2023
Performance
04:45
Performance
06:09
Maranda Curtis - "Let Him In"
Maranda Curtis braves an amateur night in 1940s South Carolina and encourages the audience to open their hearts to the Lord in the music video for "Let Him In."
08/10/2023
Performance
05:06
Kirk Franklin - "Try Love"
Kirk Franklin has an upbeat message of hope to share with a dispirited room full of diners in the music video for his single "Try Love."
08/29/2023
