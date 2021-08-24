Drake Dedicates New Album To Slain Houston Model Mercedes Morr 09/07/2021
Drake is honoring the slain Houston model, whose death is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Megan Thee Stallion
Ahead of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, we’re going to take a look at what people may not know about the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.
08/24/2021
01:15
Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell
According to Billboard, the 22-year-old will be the chief impact officer at Taco Bell.
08/25/2021
01:17
This Is Why Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘A Complete Mess’ After A Recent Loss
The Cleveland, Ohio native penned an emotional Instagram post after his recent loss.
08/26/2021
01:01
Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With School Bus All To Herself
The rapper and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together.
08/26/2021
01:05
Lil Baby Donates Bikes To Kids, Partners With Footlocker To Refurbish Atlanta Basketball Court
The 26-year-old refurbished an Oakland City Park basketball court and donated 200 bikes to the neighborhood children.
08/30/2021
01:16
H.E.R. Scores First Movie Role In Remake Of A Classic
Find out which classic the "Focus" singer will star in!
08/30/2021
01:14
Rick James' Daughter Wants Terrence Howard To Play Him In A Biopic
“I love Terrence [Howard]. He looks like my dad's family. He exudes that and I just think that he's great," Ty James said during a recent interview.
08/31/2021
Exclusive
02:41
Get to Know Tems
BET Amplified artist Tems explains how she got her start as a singer, talks about her musical inspirations and reveals her other creative hobbies.
08/31/2021
01:06
Drake Confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Will Be Released On Friday
The Grammy Award winner also posted what is rumored to be the album cover: emojis of pregnant women.
09/01/2021
01:23
Tyrese Gibson Shares Why He Lost To Terrence Howard For Movie Gigs
“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him,” he joked.
09/02/2021
01:21
01:10
Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy
“We are so overjoyed," the couple blushed in a statement.
09/07/2021
01:06
BMW Where Tupac Was Shot Is On Sale For An Insane Price Tag
The bullet holes from the shooting have been repaired, and the vehicle has been restored to its original condition.
09/09/2021
01:11
Nelly’s Latest Album Debuts On The Country Charts
'Heartland,' the rapper’s first country album, which was released on Aug. 27, debuted at No. 7 on the Top Country Albums chart.
09/10/2021
01:19
Kodak Black Donates $20K College Fund To Child Of Cop Who Died Of Covid
Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, leaves behind her husband and a 2-year-old daughter.
09/10/2021
01:18
Kanye West Will Reportedly Join Kim Kardashian In The Business Of Selling Homeware Must-Haves
Page Six reports the "Donda" rapper filed to trademark “Kanye West” for home décor products, including blankets, shower curtains, pillowcases, and towels.
09/10/2021
02:23
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip Hop Video Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best Hip Hop Video Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/11/2021
02:23
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Collaboration Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Best Collaboration Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/13/2021
01:13
Lil Nas X Takes Home The Biggest Prize At The VMAs: Video Of The Year Award
The rapper took the award for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' beating out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video.
09/13/2021
01:24
Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp
“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a TikTok video.
09/13/2021
