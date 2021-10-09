Chlöe - "Have Mercy" 09/10/2021
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
04:00
Baby Rose - "Show You"
Singer-songwriter Baby Rose delivers a moody, soulful performance of "Show You" from her debut album "To Myself."
09/18/2020
03:33
Baby Rose - "Borderline"
Baby Rose, accompanied by a live band, performs "Borderline," her song about the emotional struggle of being hung up on someone, from her 2019 album "To Myself."
09/18/2020
01:06
That BAWDY! Chlöe Bailey Rocks A Sexy Orange Outfit
See the photos of Chloe x Halle that are sending social media into a frenzy!
06/11/2021
01:41
These Women Shut Down The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
The 2021 BET Awards was one for the books, in part to the gorgeous looks the ladies showcased on the red carpet.
07/01/2021
04:36
CANDIACE - "Drive Back"
CANDIACE ditches her date and takes an emotional ride in the music video for her single "Drive Back."
07/16/2021
03:23
J.I. the Prince of N.Y - "Morning"
Brooklyn singer, rapper and songwriter J.I. the Prince of N.Y exudes raw vulnerability in the music video for his soul-baring single "Morning."
07/16/2021
03:32
03:32
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021