Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's Sistas 100th Episode
Season 5 E 9 • 12/07/2022
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas expresses amazement and gratitude at reaching 100 episodes, praising the show's fans for continuing to follow their characters' journeys.
02:00
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian breaks down the emotional Season 4 scene where Karen struggles with revealing her big secret to Aaron and questions if he's as perfect as he seems.
11/08/2022
02:35
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony Dalton
Anthony Dalton describes the drunken misunderstanding involving Calvin, Que and Maurice and reveals how he struggled to stay in character during the ad-libbed scene from Season 4.
11/09/2022
02:17
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin A. Walton
Kevin A. Walton shares why his favorite moment from Season 4 is the late-night basketball game scene where Aaron defends Karen's honor as he trades insults with Zac.
11/10/2022
01:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. pays tribute to an infamous reality TV moment turned meme as he describes the Season 4 moment when Maurice kicks out unwelcome houseguest Que in spectacular fashion.
11/11/2022
01:31
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
Novi Brown talks about why her favorite scene from Season 4 is when Sabrina and Danni's bizarre encounter at the grocery store leads to the revelation that Bayo is a prince.
11/14/2022
01:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett pays tribute to the Jazmine Sullivan song "Bust Your Windows" as she recalls the exhausting Season 4 scene where a bat-wielding Fatima lets loose on Hayden's car and home.
11/14/2022
02:08
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside talks about why his favorite moment from Season 4 is when Preston sought advice from Zac about his complicated relationship with Danni.
11/15/2022
02:28
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 What Would You Do If You Were in Maurice's Situation?
The cast of Sistas gives their honest opinions on whether they'd play their cards just like Maurice did if they were in his shoes -- or on his couch.
11/16/2022
02:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 What Would You Do If You Were in Fatima's Situation?
The cast of Sistas weighs in on Fatima's escalating grudge against Hayden, with some suggesting formal legal action against him and others supporting her more direct, violent approach.
11/16/2022
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022
