Tyler Perry's Sistas
Most Likely with Novi Brown
Season 6 • 06/20/2023
Novi Brown decides which Sistas character is most likely to pick a Louis Vuitton bag over paying loans, be too optimistic about completing a marathon and visit a strip club for wings.
Trailer
00:30
You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode CelebrationTyler Perry's SistasS5
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022
Exclusive
03:43
Tyler Perry's Sistas 100th EpisodeTyler Perry's SistasS5 E9
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas expresses amazement and gratitude at reaching 100 episodes, praising the show's fans for continuing to follow their characters' journeys.
12/07/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New BeginningsTyler Perry's SistasS5
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023
Interview
02:58
Tyler Perry's Sistas Inside LookTyler Perry's SistasS6
The cast talks about how their on-screen chemistry mirrors their real-life camaraderie and reflects on the challenging stories they tell about life and love.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:54
My Favorite Scene - Mignon and More Sistas StarsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Brian Jordan Jr. pick their favorite scenes, including Danni going to Andi's office for help, Eva Marcille's Madam making her debut and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
05:39
Inside Look - Sistas Season 6Tyler Perry's SistasS6
The cast of Sistas reflects on their characters' journeys so far, including how they've grown in their love lives, friendships, careers and emotional expression.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:30
Most Likely in Real Life with Novi BrownTyler Perry's SistasS6
Novi Brown, who plays Sabrina, ponders which of her Sistas castmates is most likely to bail her man out of jail, make bad spending choices, ghost a date, regift a present and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:11
Most Likely with Ebony ObsidianTyler Perry's SistasS6
Ebony Obsidian offers her insights into who of the Sistas would come in clutch to bail her man out of jail, who would be the stingiest tipper and who would be prone to television binges.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
03:06
Favorite Fan MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS6
From getting recognized in Aruba to feeling the love at the Essence Film Festival, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas recounts their memorable experiences with the show's fervent fans.
06/16/2023
Exclusive
01:08
"Most Likely..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon, who plays Danni, weighs in on which Sista is most likely to text they're on their way while they're still getting ready, skip work to attend a party and marry someone they just met.
06/20/2023
