BET Current: Jaleel White Says He Has ‘Family Matters’ Reboot ‘Cooking’
03/21/2025
The actor wants to make “the best story for the times.”
2025 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Things to Know About Actress Karla Mosley
From breaking barriers on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ to championing social justice, here’s what you need to know about this year’s presenter.
03/06/2025
Chris Rock Addresses Possible Oscars Hosting Return
It’s been three years since the violent altercation with Academy Award winner Will Smith.
03/06/2025
BET Current: Roy Ayers, ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ Musician, Dies at 84
The legendary vibraphonist, whose music shaped jazz, soul, and hip-hop, leaves behind a legacy of timeless grooves and countless samples that continue to inspire generations.
03/07/2025
BET Current - Kevin Hart Brings His Life Story and the Black Community’s Reality to ‘Lil Kev’
The actor, along with Wanda Sykes, recently spoke about their new BET+ animated series.
03/11/2025
BET Current: ‘Mickey 17’ Star Naomi Ackie Reflects On Body Image And Her Greatest Fear
The actress' new film, ‘Mickey 17,’ premiered in theaters Friday, March 7th.
03/11/2025
BET Current: Rihanna Shares Throwback Pictures of Sons, Calls Birth the ‘Most Powerful Thing’ She’s Done
The artist and entrepreneur celebrated the birth of her “little miracles” RZA and Riot Rose for International Women’s Day.
03/12/2025
BET Current: Wendy Williams Says She Scored 10/10 on Competency Exam
As investigations into her guardianship continue, Williams is scheduled to speak out on ‘The View’ amid growing concerns about her health and personal freedom.
03/14/2025
BET Current: Police Called After Wendy Williams’ Niece Takes Her to Dinner
The assisted living facility where the former host has been staying alleges her niece broke the rules by taking her out.
03/20/2025
BET Current: Ayo Edebiri Says Elon Musk Reaction Incited ‘Death Threats’ and ‘Racial Slurs’
The ‘The Bear’ actress said the experience was one of her “top 3” most “insane” moments.
03/20/2025
BET Current: Kandi Burruss Says Fans Will ‘Not Be Disappointed’ by Denzel Washington In ‘Othello’ Production
Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are producers of the Broadway play.
03/20/2025
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024