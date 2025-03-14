BET Current: Rocsi Diaz Remembers the Magic of '106 & Park': “It Was Bigger Than Music Videos”
04/01/2025
The former '106 & Park' co-host reflects on defining hip-hop culture, the show’s impact, and who she thinks should host a reboot.
01:25
BET Current: Wendy Williams Says She Scored 10/10 on Competency Exam
As investigations into her guardianship continue, Williams is scheduled to speak out on ‘The View’ amid growing concerns about her health and personal freedom.
03/14/2025
01:19
BET Current: Police Called After Wendy Williams’ Niece Takes Her to Dinner
The assisted living facility where the former host has been staying alleges her niece broke the rules by taking her out.
03/20/2025
01:10
BET Current: Ayo Edebiri Says Elon Musk Reaction Incited ‘Death Threats’ and ‘Racial Slurs’
The ‘The Bear’ actress said the experience was one of her “top 3” most “insane” moments.
03/20/2025
01:20
BET Current: Kandi Burruss Says Fans Will ‘Not Be Disappointed’ by Denzel Washington In ‘Othello’ Production
Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are producers of the Broadway play.
03/20/2025
01:15
BET Current: Jaleel White Says He Has ‘Family Matters’ Reboot ‘Cooking’
The actor wants to make “the best story for the times.”
03/21/2025
01:19
BET Current: Jonathan Majors’ Press Tour Highlights the Support of Black Women Amid Hollywood Comeback
As the actor promotes ‘Magazine Dreams,’ he acknowledged the vital role Black women, including Meagan Good and Whoopi Goldberg, have played in his return to Hollywood followin
03/24/2025
01:21
BET Current: Denzel Washington On Why He Doesn’t Call Himself a ‘Hollywood Actor’
The two-time Academy Award winner began in theater before making it big in film.
03/26/2025
01:20
BET Current: K. Michelle Is Entering Her Leading Lady Era
The singer and reality TV icon opens up about starring in 'Jason’s Lyric: The Musical.'
03/26/2025
01:18
BET Current: Erykah Badu Stays ‘On Trend,’ Claims to Have ‘Vandalized’ Her Tesla
Badu has joined surmounting protests against the controversial Elon Musk-owned company.
03/28/2025
01:22
BET Current: It’s Time to Free Wendy — The Icon Deserves Her Life Back
Wendy Williams is healing, but still under guardianship. It’s time to stop punishing her for surviving.
03/31/2025
01:30
01:27
BET Current: DDG Reaches 40K Twitch Subscribers, Celebrates By Chopping Locs
The streamer and rapper plans to be “sky top again.”
04/08/2025
01:26
BET Current: Amber Ruffin Responds to Being Dropped From WHCA Dinner
The comedian and writer joked that she would have been “terrifically mean” during the event.
04/08/2025
01:23
BET Current: Michelle Williams Reacts to Viral In-Flight Bare Foot Incident
The Destiny’s Child alum and Broadway actress opens up about the moment that left her speechless mid-a
04/08/2025
01:04
BET Current: Normani Finds Freedom in Acting Debut with 'Freaky Tales'
The singer-turned-actress reveals that her first film role was a liberating experience, allowing her to learn more about herself and expand her creative horizons.
04/10/2025
01:19
BET Current: James Earl Jones Honored As ‘One of the Greatest’ During Broadway Ceremony
Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Whoopi Goldberg, and others paid tribute to the EGOT winner.
04/11/2025
00:58
BET Current: Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Wed Last Year
Legal documents reveal that the couple tied the knot in August 2024 but filed for divorce days later.
04/14/2025
01:04
BET Current: Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Stunned Disney Execs with His Commitment to T’Challa Role
According to the director, the late Marvel star rarely switched his Wakandan accent off.
04/14/2025
01:00
BET Current: Wendy Williams' Comeback Dismissed by Judge in Court Clash Over Guardianship
A New York judge reportedly told Wendy Williams her career was over and blasted her niece, as the TV icon fights to reclaim her independence.
04/16/2025
01:23
BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel
After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
04/17/2025
