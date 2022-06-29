DJ Jazzy Jeff Says Will Smith Would Have Slapped Mike Tyson 07/01/2022
"Will is somebody that cliff dove in Jamaica and couldn't swim. Will was the person that whatever he's afraid of, he runs to," Jeff said during an interview.
Avid R. Kelly Fan Who Made Videos Supporting Him Charged With Threatening Federal Prosecutors
Christopher Gunn is facing charges after threatening to "storm" the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a YouTube video.
06/29/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: Celebrating Diddy on the Red Carpet
These stars paid homage to the 'Lifetime Achievement' honoree Sean 'Diddy' Combs!
06/29/2022
01:07
YNW Melly Court Documents Allege Rapper Ordered Hit On His Mom
Prosecutors in the murder trial of the incarcerated rapper say they obtained proof of text messages from Melly signing off on the killing of Jamie Demons-King.
06/30/2022
01:16
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Sleek Red Carpet Hair
These stars showed off their glorious manes!
06/30/2022
01:10
Kimberly Elise Comes Out in Support of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
"Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion," the actress posted on Instagram with a picture of a sleeping baby.
06/30/2022
01:04
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Red Carpet PDA
We can't get over these adorable moments from our favorite celebrity couples!
06/30/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: MC Lyte’s Fashion Evolution
As a hip hop legend, the trailblazer's style has evolved as much as she has.
07/01/2022
01:16
BET Awards 2022: 3 Things You Didn't Know About Multi-Talented Star Serayah
The breakout actress starred in several major projects, including Netflix's 'Burning Sands' and 50 Cent's hit series 'BMF.'
07/01/2022
01:00
‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date
The series will premiere on NBC's Peacock streaming service.
07/01/2022
01:04
Cardi B Gave 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Angel Brinks First Big Break After She Was Bullied On The Series
"[Cardi] was telling me, 'Girl, I hated watching that happening to you on TV. You deserve so much more respect,'" Brinks told Page Six.
07/01/2022
01:18
02:41
BET Awards 2022: The Glamorous Looks of Culture's Biggest Night
From Chloe Bailey to Idris Elba, the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet was star-studded, and the looks did not disappoint!
07/05/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Muni Long's Fashion Game is as Eclectic as Her Music
The Florida native performed "Time Machine" and "Hrs & Hrs" flawlessly at the 2022 BET Awards!
07/05/2022
01:13
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Has Not Paid Out Any Money To His Children
The number of children is a hotly contested issue, with 'Variety' reporting as many as 13.
07/05/2022
01:02
Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant 'Comes To Me In Dreams'
The former Laker told TMZ that Bryant is “just talking to me all the time. Hang in there. Keep fighting.”
07/05/2022
01:36
Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Reveals What ‘Ruined’ Their Relationship
"It's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected," she wrote on Instagram.
07/05/2022
01:12
R. Kelly Remains on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Prison Sentencing
The disgraced singer's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement that keeping him on suicide watch is "unnecessary and punitive."
07/06/2022
01:04
BET Awards 2022 'This Is The Remix:' Red Carpet Bling
These celebs brought out the jewels during this year's BET Awards!
07/06/2022
01:00
Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Dating Rumors
The pair were spotted together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
07/06/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Fashion Forward Prints Were a Red Carpet Highlight!
Who says prints can't be glamorous?
07/07/2022
