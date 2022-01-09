R. Kelly Found Guilty On Multiple Charges Of Sex Crimes 09/15/2022
His co-defendants and former associates, Darrell McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown were acquitted of all charges.
Watching
01:09
Jackson, Mississippi In Crisis As Water System Failure Cuts Off Drinking Water Supply
Low water pressure made it impossible for some people to shower or flush toilets.
09/01/2022
01:02
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Files Motion For Acquittal In Chicago Trial
Kelly's lawyers claim the government’s evidence is insufficient for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
09/02/2022
01:14
Snubbed Family At Sesame Place ‘Tired Of Talking’ After SeaWorld CEO Is No Show At Scheduled Meeting
"The Browns were finally able to voice their concerns" but were "offered a sandwich and cookies," wrote B'lovory LaMarr, the Brown's attorney in a press release.
09/06/2022
01:09
Barack and Michelle Obama Join World In Mourning Passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen, 96, was one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.
09/09/2022
01:06
Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor Who Covered Major Historical News Events, Dies At 82
He was best known for leading the network's anchor desk for 20 years
09/09/2022
01:01
Mystikal Indicted On First-Degree Rape And Could Face Life Sentence
The New Orleans rapper faces nine other criminal counts.
09/09/2022
01:07
New York Declares State Of Emergency After Polio Is Found In Wastewater
New York began testing wastewater in July after an unvaccinated adult was infected with polio in Rockland County —the first known infection in the country in almost a decade.
09/12/2022
01:07
Princeton University To Cover Costs For Students Whose Families Earn Less Than A Combined $100,000
According to Princeton’s website, 83 percent of its recent graduating seniors are debt free.
09/12/2022
01:01
This University Is Ranked By U.S. News & World Report As Top Public HBCU
Find out who made the top of the magazine’s ‘Best Colleges’ list!
09/14/2022
01:14
Oklahoma Inmate Who Said He Was ‘Tortured’ To Listen to 'Baby Shark’ Song Found Dead
John Basco claimed he and other inmates were forced to listen to the children's song on blast, repeatedly for hours, as a form of punishment.
09/15/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022