Boxer Isiah Jones Reportedly Fatally Shot By His Brother 09/23/2022
He was only 28 years old.
01:01
This University Is Ranked By U.S. News & World Report As Top Public HBCU
Find out who made the top of the magazine’s ‘Best Colleges’ list!
09/14/2022
01:14
Oklahoma Inmate Who Said He Was ‘Tortured’ To Listen to 'Baby Shark’ Song Found Dead
John Basco claimed he and other inmates were forced to listen to the children's song on blast, repeatedly for hours, as a form of punishment.
09/15/2022
01:01
R. Kelly Found Guilty On Multiple Charges Of Sex Crimes
His co-defendants and former associates, Darrell McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown were acquitted of all charges.
09/15/2022
01:03
President Joe Biden Meets With Brittney Griner’s Wife
The WNBA superstar has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
09/20/2022
01:03
Herschel Walker Says ‘I’m Not That Smart’ When Asked About Upcoming Debate With Sen. Raphael Warnock
The former NFL player said the Georgia Senator “is going to show up and embarrass me.”
09/20/2022
01:03
Brooklyn Pastor Grabs Woman Who Allegedly Confronted Him During Sermon, Both End Up Arrested
Bishop Lamor Whitehead complained that the authorities “treated me like a criminal” and would not have treated a rabbi or Catholic priest the same way.
09/20/2022
01:10
Puerto Rico Remains Without Power After Hurricane Fiona Ravishes Island
The storm has also made landfall in the Dominican Republic.
09/20/2022
20:54
A Conversation With Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Running The Windy City Post Pandemic, Focusing On The Future
The first Black woman to lead the city is dealing with issues of crime, the economy and facing a coming election challenge. But she says she is focused on her mission.
09/20/2022
01:03
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
"I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg," he said at a Sept. 16 event.
09/21/2022
01:13
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
If elected, she'd be the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
09/22/2022
01:19
Updated Autopsy Reveals Elijah McClain Died Of Ketamine Administration
"I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine," said Dr. Stephen Cina, who performed the autopsy.
09/26/2022
01:02
Herschel Walker’s Charitable Donations Are In Question
The Trump-endorsed candidate endures another controversy in his race for the Senate.
09/27/2022
01:09
Survivors Of Jeffrey Dahmer React To The Netflix Series
Reportedly, the series is the fifth-biggest launch for a show on Netflix, behind 'Squid Game,' 'Bridgerton,' and 'Stranger Things.'
09/28/2022
01:01
Two Suspects Arrested For Gunpoint Robbery Of Bishop Lamor Whitehead During Church Service
"The last two months were hell," the Brooklyn minister says, referring to rumors that he was involved in the crime.
09/29/2022
01:10
Father And His Teenage Son Charged In PnB Rock Shooting
The teenager's stepmother has also been charged with accessory after the fact.
09/30/2022
01:02
Meek Mill, Tyga, YG, And Others Join California Gov. Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Bill Restricting Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court
The Black Music Action Coalition called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction.”
10/03/2022
01:13
California High School Cancels Football Season After ‘Slave Auction’ Prank Was Filmed By Athletes
The school district superintendent called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.”
10/04/2022
01:05
Russian Court Schedules Appeal On Oct. 25 For Brittney Griner’s Drug Possession Conviction
Lawyers for the WNBA star argue that her nine-year sentence is excessive.
10/05/2022
01:17
Philadelphia Apologizes For Unethical Experiments On Inmates That Spanned Three Decades
The city allowed researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments that intentionally exposed around 300 inmates to viruses.
10/10/2022
