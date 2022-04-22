Lena Byrd Miles - "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)"
02/06/2023
Lena Byrd Miles hits the skating rink and puts her faith to good work in the video for her single "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)."
Performance
03:07
Semaje - "You"
Detroit gospel artist Semaje honors the one who helped him turn things around in the music video for his song "You."
04/22/2022
Performance
09:24
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin - "Kingdom"
Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore of supergroup Maverick City Music, and choirmaster Kirk Franklin, gather to sing and worship in the music video for their single "Kingdom."
05/20/2022
Performance
03:57
Naomi Raine - "Not Ready"
In the video for "Not Ready," Naomi Raine drives through her neighborhood with friends and sings to Jesus about her faith being challenged.
06/10/2022
Performance
04:19
Ruth La'Ontra - "Did It Again"
Ruth La'Ontra is joined by Thomas and The Situation for a powerful and pared-down performance in the music video for her track "Did It Again."
07/08/2022
Performance
06:12
MAJOR. - "Whole World in His Hands"
Gospel artist MAJOR. delivers thoughts on maintaining hope in beleaguered times before launching into an uplifting performance of "Whole World in His Hands."
07/29/2022
Performance
04:12
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne - "Crazy Kinda Love"
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne of Kingdom Business perform the song "Crazy Kinda Love" in this music video featuring scenes from the BET+ original gospel drama.
08/16/2022
Performance
04:43
Deitrick Haddon Presents Mike & Diane - "My Help"
A married couple of gifted singers going through tough times puts their faith in God and tries their luck at a talent audition in Mike and Diane Spann's video for "My Help."
08/19/2022
Performance
03:18
Jonathan McReynolds - "Your World"
Jonathan McReynolds takes the stage at the Stellar Awards, poses for photos with fans and pays homage to a classic spiritual in the video for his song "Your World."
08/31/2022
Performance
02:56
Evvie McKinney - "Church"
Singer-songwriter Evvie McKinney sings about escaping her worries and finding comfort at her house of worship in the music video for "Church," directed by Joshua Harrison.
09/02/2022
Performance
04:28
Zacardi Cortez - "You've Been Good to Me"
Zacardi Cortez sings his heart out and trains to get in the boxing ring in the music video for "You've Been Good to Me," a song about praising God through adversity.
09/28/2022
Performance
05:57
Kierra Sheard featuring Pastor Mike Jr. - "Miracles"
Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. take the stage in front of an ecstatic crowd to sing about God's gifts in their uplifting collaboration "Miracles."
09/30/2022
Performance
04:15
KB featuring Brandon Lake – “Graves”
KB raps about resurrection and getting a second chance to live a better life in the dramatic music video for "Graves."
10/28/2022
Performance
03:44
SEMAJE - "I Rely"
Detroit singer SEMAJE delivers symphonic soul in the music video for his gorgeous gospel song "I Rely."
11/11/2022
Performance
05:32
Deitrick Haddon – "Dreams Come True"
In a tribute to "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Deitrick Haddon sings to kids -- with the help of his puppets -- about the spirit of Christmas in the music video for "Dreams Comes True."
11/24/2022
Performance
05:12
Charles Jenkins - "Never Knew Love"
Charles Jenkins cruises through the streets in his fancy car and brings the funk in the music video for his party-starting praise song "Never Knew Love."
11/30/2022
Performance
03:07
Teddy & Tina Campbell - "Our House"
Teddy & Tina Campbell sing about the chaotic joy of hosting holiday gatherings in the music video for "Our House."
12/02/2022
Performance
02:53
Deitrick Haddon - "The Bells Are Ringing"
Gospel singer-songwriter Deitrick Haddon delivers traditional Motown sounds and aesthetics in the music video for his cheerful holiday tune "The Bells Are Ringing."
12/09/2022
Performance
08:08
Tye Tribbett featuring PJ Morton - "Walk by Faith"
Two friends failed road trip turns into a journey of belief and salvation in the music video for Tye Tribbett and PJ Morton's R&B-infused gospel song "Walk by Faith."
12/14/2022
Performance
03:07
The Walls Group - "Crazy"
The Walls Group parties, dances and sings together while showing off their unique fashion in the video for "Crazy."
01/20/2023
