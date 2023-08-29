Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Funny Moments

Season 11 • 08/26/2024

Watch this collection of scenes showcasing the Payne family at their hilarious best.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
04:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne - Funniest Moments
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Look back at some of the Payne family's funniest moments, from Jazmine's cupcake catastrophe to C.J.'s unsuccessful stint as a soccer coach to Curtis riding out an accidental high.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
04:31

Aunt Ella's Best Advice
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

From mending family rifts to healing broken hearts, Aunt Ella is quick to dole out advice on any topic -- whether anyone asks for it or not.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
04:28

The Best of Uncle Curtis
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

No matter the situation, Payne family patriarch Uncle Curtis is going to say exactly what's on his mind -- and he doesn't care who hears it.
08/29/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Exclusive
07:24

Tough Love Talks
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS11

Ella and Curtis don't sugarcoat anything when they deliver some hard truths to Miranda, Calvin and others in and outside the family.
08/19/2024
Exclusive
07:49

Funny Moments
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS11

Watch this collection of scenes showcasing the Payne family at their hilarious best.
08/26/2024
Exclusive
10:00

Don’t Mess with Curtis
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS11

As the patriarch of the Payne family, Curtis will do whatever it takes to protect his family and friends, and he always gets his way.
09/03/2024
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
02:05

BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music History
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30

Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS2

The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42

Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer

The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024