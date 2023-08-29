Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Don’t Mess with Curtis
Season 11 • 09/03/2024
As the patriarch of the Payne family, Curtis will do whatever it takes to protect his family and friends, and he always gets his way.
04:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne - Funniest MomentsTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Look back at some of the Payne family's funniest moments, from Jazmine's cupcake catastrophe to C.J.'s unsuccessful stint as a soccer coach to Curtis riding out an accidental high.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
04:31
Aunt Ella's Best AdviceTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
From mending family rifts to healing broken hearts, Aunt Ella is quick to dole out advice on any topic -- whether anyone asks for it or not.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
04:28
The Best of Uncle CurtisTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
No matter the situation, Payne family patriarch Uncle Curtis is going to say exactly what's on his mind -- and he doesn't care who hears it.
08/29/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Exclusive
07:24
Tough Love TalksTyler Perry's House of PayneS11
Ella and Curtis don't sugarcoat anything when they deliver some hard truths to Miranda, Calvin and others in and outside the family.
08/19/2024
Exclusive
07:49
Funny MomentsTyler Perry's House of PayneS11
Watch this collection of scenes showcasing the Payne family at their hilarious best.
08/26/2024
