Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH" 10/25/2021
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
Performance
05:54
Joshua Rogers - "Still Gon' Trust"
Sunday Best Season 5 winner Joshua Rogers sings about maintaining hope in the face of uncertainty in the music video for his inspirational track "Still Gon' Trust."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Exclusive
03:48
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021No Skips: Album of the Year
From T.I. to Lil Wayne to Drake, many rappers have won the BET Hip Hop Awards Album of the Year award after releasing certified bangers that provided the industry with epic soundtracks.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
04:33
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Drake
BET lists the many reasons why the multi-talented artist Drake deserves our love, from his dope rhymes and legit acting chops, to his extensive charity work and open affection for his mom.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
06:53
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Fact or Cap
After GRIP, D Smoke, DNA, Fivio Foreign and Tierra Whack hear statements about hip-hop culture, they must determine which ones are true and which ones are false.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live
Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Yung Bleu Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
Yung Bleu gives a shout-out to his entire team while accepting the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
03:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rising Hip-Hop Stars Go Off in the Lyricism Cypher
GRIP, D Smoke, Smino and Tierra Whack come through with some unforgettable one-liners in the lyricism cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Baby Keem - "family ties"
Rapper Baby Keem performs his single "family ties" from his debut studio album, "The Melodic Blue," at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Latto - "SoufSide" and "Big Energy"
Atlanta rapper Latto gives an energetic and explosive performance of "SoufSide" followed by her song "Big Energy" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
10/05/2021
Performance
04:14
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
Highlight
02:44
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tyler, the Creator Accepts the Cultural Influence Award
Tyler, the Creator shouts out all the influential artists who preceded him after being honored with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
Performance
02:56
Performance
03:25
CANDIACE featuring Q Parker - "Benefits Pt. II"
In the music video for "Benefits Pt. II," Q Parker has a rebuttal to CANDIACE's claim that, when it comes to their relationship, he's only in it for the perks.
10/22/2021
Exclusive
03:04
