Blxst Reveals the Inspiration Behind "No Love Lost" 08/05/2021
Amplified artist Blxst talks about learning to make beats on YouTube, his dream collaborations and how his transition into fatherhood led to his debut project, "No Love Lost."
Watching
01:01
Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren
Lauren’s cause of death is unclear, but Hot 97 reports she passed away in June while asleep.
08/02/2021
04:29
Stokley featuring KiDi - "Woman"
Stokley teams up with KiDi to celebrate spectacular ladies in this music video for "Woman" from his 2020 album, "Sankofa."
08/05/2021
01:08
Ice-T Posts Heartfelt Reaction To Rapper Gonzoe’s Death
“I’m sad, mad and sick,” he captioned a part of his Instagram post.
08/03/2021
01:23
3 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Just a Friend’
Biz Markie, the self-described “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” may no longer be with us, but his classic and his influence always will.
08/03/2021
02:56
C.A.M.P featuring Cokah - "Blue Hearts"
In the hateful wreckage of a failed relationship, C.A.M.P and Cokah each share their side of the story in the music video for their 2021 collaboration "Blue Hearts."
08/03/2021
01:00
Fetty Wap Posts An Emotional Instagram Video About The Passing Of His Daughter
“She’s good. My baby’s happy now," Fetty tearfully said.
08/04/2021
01:31
K. Michelle Posts An Unfiltered Body Photo, Reveals OnlyFans Account
See the completely unfiltered photo that highlights the singer’s sexy curves and makeup-free beauty.
08/04/2021
01:03
Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella In 2023
Ocean was initially set to perform in 2020, but Coachella was canceled due to the pandemic.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
03:31
Shenseea Was Inspired by Nicki Minaj and Rihanna
Dancehall artist Shenseea discusses her start in the music industry, dream collaborations and inspirations, and how she balances her career and motherhood.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:45
Shenseea Reveals Her Favorites in This or That
Amplified artist Shenseea talks about her personal preferences when it comes to social gatherings, making music, dancing and more in a game of This or That.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:06
Blxst Reveals the Inspiration Behind "No Love Lost"
Amplified artist Blxst talks about learning to make beats on YouTube, his dream collaborations and how his transition into fatherhood led to his debut project, "No Love Lost."
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:33
Blxst Plays This or That
Rapper and producer Blxst picks his favorite options between recording and performing, big parties and small gatherings, phone calls and FaceTime, and more.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
02:33
For Winners Circle, the Lifestyle Was the Inspiration
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle talk the inspiration behind their music ambition, reveal the origin of their name and reenact their reaction to going viral on TikTok.
08/05/2021
01:14
R. Kelly Says He's Broke Ahead Of Jury Selection For Sex Trafficking Trial
The singer's lawyers say he can't even afford the daily court transcripts.
08/05/2021
01:10
Diddy Says He Is Starting A Record Label For R&B Artists
“I feel like R&B was abandoned, and it’s a part of our African American culture,” said the 51-year-old mogul.
08/05/2021
01:01
Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire— And You’ll Never Believe Why She's So Rich!
Let us introduce you to the wealthiest female musician in the world!
08/05/2021
01:14
Fetty Wap Reveals Why He Rarely Posts About His Children On Social Media
The rapper revealed a racist message that was sent to him after his daughter died.
08/06/2021
01:11
Zonnique Hits The Recording Studio With Her Daughter!
Plus, see other celebrity moms hanging with their kids.
08/06/2021
01:20
C-Murder Hires New Members To Legal Team
C-Murder is allegedly on a hunger strike to gain his freedom and to protest against the unjust treatment of inmates during the pandemic.
08/09/2021
01:17
Justin Timberlake's Longtime Backup Singer Nicole Hurst Dead At 39
Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity,' Timberlake wrote in an emotional tribute.
08/10/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021