Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren 08/02/2021
Lauren’s cause of death is unclear, but Hot 97 reports she passed away in June while asleep.
Watching
01:30
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Hit Vegas
“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” will feature a holographic recreation of the singer performing with a live band and backup singers.
07/26/2021
01:23
Dionne Warwick Slams Jeff Bezos For Thanking Amazon Workers For Funding His Trip To Space
“Why did he make a truly dumb statement like this?” she tweeted.
07/26/2021
01:10
Snoop Dogg Says Mom Beverly Tate Is ‘Still Fighting’
In May, the rapper revealed that his mother had been hospitalized, but did not disclose her health issues.
07/27/2021
01:49
Here Are 3 Reasons Why Burna Boy Is An International Sensation
Burna Boy's 2019 album, "African Giant," is a humble celebration of his success as a Nigerian artist.
07/27/2021
01:16
Safaree Samuels Drops Controversial New Single 'Liar'
The "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star and rapper and his estranged wife Erica Mena filed for divorce in May.
07/28/2021
03:22
Kiana Ledé featuring Kehlani - "Ur Best Friend"
R&B singer-songwriters Kiana Ledé and Kehlani share a passionate kiss in the music video for their sensual track Ur Best Friend.
07/30/2021
02:43
Jacquees featuring Future - "Not Jus Anybody"
Jacquees and Future sing about wooing a special someone while enjoying an intimate house party in their music video for Not Jus Anybody.
07/30/2021
01:23
Stellar Awards 2021: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing, And More
Tune in to BET and celebrate with Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr hosting the "Greatest Night in Gospel Music."
07/30/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
01:16
Dolly Parton Reveals That She Invested Her Royalties From ‘I Will Always Love You’ Back Into A Black Community
Whitney Houston's cover of her song, 'I Will Always Love You,' was a global mega-hit.
08/02/2021
01:01
Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren
Lauren’s cause of death is unclear, but Hot 97 reports she passed away in June while asleep.
08/02/2021
04:29
Stokley featuring KiDi - "Woman"
Stokley teams up with KiDi to celebrate spectacular ladies in this music video for "Woman" from his 2020 album, "Sankofa."
08/05/2021
01:08
Ice-T Posts Heartfelt Reaction To Rapper Gonzoe’s Death
“I’m sad, mad and sick,” he captioned a part of his Instagram post.
08/03/2021
01:23
3 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Just a Friend’
Biz Markie, the self-described “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” may no longer be with us, but his classic and his influence always will.
08/03/2021
02:56
C.A.M.P featuring Cokah - "Blue Hearts"
In the hateful wreckage of a failed relationship, C.A.M.P and Cokah each share their side of the story in the music video for their 2021 collaboration "Blue Hearts."
08/03/2021
01:00
Fetty Wap Posts An Emotional Instagram Video About The Passing Of His Daughter
“She’s good. My baby’s happy now," Fetty tearfully said.
08/04/2021
01:31
K. Michelle Posts An Unfiltered Body Photo, Reveals OnlyFans Account
See the completely unfiltered photo that highlights the singer’s sexy curves and makeup-free beauty.
08/04/2021
01:03
Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella In 2023
Ocean was initially set to perform in 2020, but Coachella was canceled due to the pandemic.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
03:31
Shenseea Was Inspired by Nicki Minaj and Rihanna
Dancehall artist Shenseea discusses her start in the music industry, dream collaborations and inspirations, and how she balances her career and motherhood.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:45
Shenseea Reveals Her Favorites in This or That
Amplified artist Shenseea talks about her personal preferences when it comes to social gatherings, making music, dancing and more in a game of This or That.
08/05/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021