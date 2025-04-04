BET Current: LeVar Burton Tapped to Deliver Howard University’s 2025 Commencement Address
04/16/2025
The beloved actor, literacy advocate, and cultural icon will speak to graduates on the Yard during the university’s 157th commencement ceremony.
More
Watching
01:33
BET Current: ICE Agent Faces Judge's Ire for Detaining Defendant Mid-Trial
Controversy erupts as an immigration officer arrests an 'illegal migrant' during ongoing court proceedings, drawing sharp judicial criticism.
04/04/2025
01:21
BET Current: Obama Photobombs Family's Cherry Blossom Snapshot
Former President Barack Obama playfully steps into a family's photo session amid D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms, creating a memorable moment.
04/04/2025
01:35
BET Current: Susan Crawford Wins Pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Rebuking Trump and Musk
Conservative Brad Schimel, backed by Trump and Elon Musk, falls short in effort to tilt state’s highest court.
04/08/2025
01:32
BET Current: Louisville’s Black West End Finally Gets a Hospital After 150 Years
A historic investment is changing the face of healthcare for a neighborhood that’s waited generations for basic medical access.
04/08/2025
01:24
BET Current: Harriet Tubman Tribute Removed From National Park Service Website
References to ‘enslaved’ people and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 have also been pulled.
04/09/2025
01:23
BET Current: Fulton County Prosecutors Move to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation
The rapper is accused of reposting a viral image tied to a gang murder case.
04/09/2025
01:27
BET Current: U.S. Revokes All South Sudan Visas in Drastic Diplomatic Shift
Marco Rubio says the decision is a response to escalating conflict and governance issues in the East African nation.
04/09/2025
01:21
BET Current: More Than 100 Dead After Roof Collapses at Dominican Republic Nightclub
The disaster has prompted a nationwide outcry over building safety and regulation enforcement.
04/11/2025
21:09
BET Talks: Aisha Bowe on Space Innovation, Breaking STEM Barriers, and Empowering Black ExcellenceBET TalksS2
On BET Talks, Miabelle chats with rocket scientist Aisha Bowe about breaking barriers in STEM, spaceflight, and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
04/12/2025
01:05
BET Current: Federal Court Allows Louisiana Environmental Racism Lawsuit to Move Forward
St. James Parish residents score a key legal victory in “Cancer Alley.”
04/14/2025
01:30
01:00
BET Current: Maryland Man Found Dead at Bahamas Resort Hours After Arriving for Family Vacation
The mother of 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont is now demanding answers after claiming her son’s face was bruised.
04/16/2025
01:26
BET Current: Frisco Teen Accused in Track Meet Stabbing Released on Reduced Bond
Anthony, 17, will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor and barred from social media use as he awaits trial for the April 2 stabbing of Austin Metcalf.
04/21/2025
01:12
BET Current: Buffalo Mass Shooting Trial Set to Proceed Without Extended Delay
The court rejects the defense's bid to postpone; jury selection is slated to begin in October.
04/21/2025
01:23
BET Current: Snoop Dogg: 'I Don’t Work With Brands That Don’t Give Back'
The rap icon turned mogul insists every deal must tie into the community: 'That’s part of the deal.'
04/23/2025
01:43
The Impact Report: A New Black Woman Supreme Court Justice, Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Tops The News
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
04/24/2025
01:09
BET Current: Department of Education Will Begin Collecting on Defaulted Student Loans
Starting May 5, borrowers may face financial penalties as the government ends COVID-era leniency.
04/24/2025
01:17
BET Current: From Kinshasa to the Vatican: 5 Things To Know About Cardinal Ambongo's Path to Papal Consideration
Known for his advocacy for social justice and traditional Catholic teachings, Cardinal Ambongo is among the key figures being considered in the upcoming conclave.
04/24/2025
01:14
BET Current: Woman Files Discrimination Suit Against Baton Rouge Steakhouse
Y’Mine McClanahan claims the restaurant enforced its dress code selectively, targeting her for wearing a crop top and skirt.
04/29/2025
01:19
BET Current: Family Seeks Answers as Video Shows Georgia Twins Hours Before Mysterious Deaths
The Lewis family is demanding a deeper investigation after surveillance footage shows the 19-year-old twins at a local gas station shortly before they were found shot dead on Bell Mountain, 90 miles from home.
05/02/2025
