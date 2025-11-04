BET Current: From Kinshasa to the Vatican: 5 Things To Know About Cardinal Ambongo's Path to Papal Consideration
04/24/2025
Known for his advocacy for social justice and traditional Catholic teachings, Cardinal Ambongo is among the key figures being considered in the upcoming conclave.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:21
BET Current: More Than 100 Dead After Roof Collapses at Dominican Republic Nightclub
The disaster has prompted a nationwide outcry over building safety and regulation enforcement.
04/11/2025
21:09
BET Talks: Aisha Bowe on Space Innovation, Breaking STEM Barriers, and Empowering Black ExcellenceBET TalksS2
On BET Talks, Miabelle chats with rocket scientist Aisha Bowe about breaking barriers in STEM, spaceflight, and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
04/12/2025
01:05
BET Current: Federal Court Allows Louisiana Environmental Racism Lawsuit to Move Forward
St. James Parish residents score a key legal victory in “Cancer Alley.”
04/14/2025
01:30
BET Current: LeVar Burton Tapped to Deliver Howard University’s 2025 Commencement Address
The beloved actor, literacy advocate, and cultural icon will speak to graduates on the Yard during the university’s 157th commencement ceremony.
04/16/2025
01:00
BET Current: Maryland Man Found Dead at Bahamas Resort Hours After Arriving for Family Vacation
The mother of 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont is now demanding answers after claiming her son’s face was bruised.
04/16/2025
01:26
BET Current: Frisco Teen Accused in Track Meet Stabbing Released on Reduced Bond
Anthony, 17, will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor and barred from social media use as he awaits trial for the April 2 stabbing of Austin Metcalf.
04/21/2025
01:12
BET Current: Buffalo Mass Shooting Trial Set to Proceed Without Extended Delay
The court rejects the defense's bid to postpone; jury selection is slated to begin in October.
04/21/2025
01:23
BET Current: Snoop Dogg: 'I Don’t Work With Brands That Don’t Give Back'
The rap icon turned mogul insists every deal must tie into the community: 'That’s part of the deal.'
04/23/2025
01:43
The Impact Report: A New Black Woman Supreme Court Justice, Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Tops The News
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
04/24/2025
01:09
BET Current: Department of Education Will Begin Collecting on Defaulted Student Loans
Starting May 5, borrowers may face financial penalties as the government ends COVID-era leniency.
04/24/2025
01:17
BET Current: From Kinshasa to the Vatican: 5 Things To Know About Cardinal Ambongo's Path to Papal Consideration
Known for his advocacy for social justice and traditional Catholic teachings, Cardinal Ambongo is among the key figures being considered in the upcoming conclave.
04/24/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward56th NAACP Image Awards
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024