Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’ 05/28/2021
Demonstrators have been gathering near a Detroit restaurant after a Black employee was fired over the use of the term “light skin.”
Watching
01:14
Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’
Demonstrators have been gathering near a Detroit restaurant after a Black employee was fired over the use of the term “light skin.”
05/28/2021
01:06
‘OZ’ Star Granville Adams Dead At Age 58
The actor, who played the character Zahir Arif on the hit series, was battling cancer.
10/11/2021
01:19
New Jersey Serial Killer Who Used Dating Apps To Lure Women Gets Lengthy Sentence
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver sat motionless as the judge gave him his sentence.
10/11/2021
01:35
La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From Carmelo: "It Got Bad"
“I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations," the actress revealed on Power 105.1.
10/12/2021
01:30
Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Civil Rights Charges
Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey was placed on administrative leave after shooting Blake in August 2020, but returned to duty in April of 2021.
10/12/2021
01:13
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia and Other Celebs Jet Setting On Their Private Planes
We may be jealous that they get to avoid the long lines and cramped space of typical commercial flights, but our envy won’t stop us from admiring how dope these stars look jet setting on their private planes!
10/12/2021
01:07
Fuquan Johnson’s Mother Speaks Out About Her Son’s Death
The comedian died of a drug overdose at 42 years old.
10/13/2021
01:30
New Baby Alert! Usher Introduces His Newborn Son To The World With An Adorable Hospital Photo
See famous Black dads share sweet moments of fatherhood!
10/13/2021
01:20
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Will Return (For Now) Without Wendy Williams
"She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition," an official statement revealed.
10/13/2021
01:02
Ray J Released From The Hospital After Fighting Pneumonia
According to a TMZ source, the 40-year-old was discharged over the weekend and is no longer using an inhaler or on oxygen.
10/14/2021
01:03
‘Shameless’ Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies Of COVID-19
“This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody," the 'Last Comic Standing' tweeted on Oct. 1.
10/14/2021
01:13
US Mint Honors Maya Angelou And Other ‘Extraordinary’ American Women On New Quarters
Angelou will join Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong in the new series.
10/14/2021
01:38
'Cosby Show' Actress Claims Bill Cosby Drugged and Repeatedly Raped Her, Sues For $125M
Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit indicating that Cosby promised to help her acting career as a mentor, but instead “sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged" her.
10/15/2021
01:20
Check Please! Tisha Campbell Calls Out Company For Selling Martin And Gina Shirts
"My brother, I’m all for the come up, I truly, truly am. But you can't just put somebody's face on a shirt without their permission,” she said.
10/15/2021
01:30
BREAKING: Colin Powell, First Black Secretary of State, Dies At 84 Of COVID Complications
He rose in the American military to shape foreign policy for years before becoming one of the most important African Americans to serve the nation.
10/18/2021
01:17
Torrei Hart Defends Keeping Ex-Husband Kevin Hart’s Last Name
The couple divorced in 2011 and the comedian has since remarried.
10/18/2021
01:28
Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November After Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss
Smollet's lawyer, Nenye Uche, revealed the actor has completed community service, forfeiting a $10,000 bond under a prior agreement.
10/19/2021
01:09
Tiger Woods Seen Walking On His Own For The First Since Car Accident
In February, Woods hit the roadway's median and suffered severe injuries to both legs.
10/19/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021