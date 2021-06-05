Lil Jon To Star In His Own Home Renovation Show 05/19/2021
His new HGTV series, "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?" will show him executing his “unconventional ideas.”
Watching
01:00
50 Cent Moves From New York To Houston And Teases New Crime Show
Also known for producing 'Power,' Jackson announced his latest series, 'Confessions of a Crime Queen,' scheduled to be released next year.
05/06/2021
01:00
The Weeknd Ties Janet Jackson’s Record On The Billboard Hot 100
Billboard reports he's only the second artist in history to have three no. 1 singles in three different years from one album.
05/07/2021
Highlight
03:39
Anthony Hamilton "You Made A Fool Of Me"
In the video for "You Made a Fool of Me," Anthony Hamilton thinks back on the woman he loved who snuck around with another man.
05/07/2021
01:03
Halle Berry Gives Special Shout Out During SWV And Xscape ‘Verzuz’
The Oscar Award winning actress wrote in the comments section during the live event as SWV belted out their classic, “Weak.”
05/10/2021
01:06
Snoop Dogg Asks His Family And Friends To Pray For His Mother
The hip-hop legend wrote, “I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.”
05/10/2021
01:23
Lizzo Talks Mental Health On TikTok
She received an overflow of love and support from fans and online supporters, letting her know that she was not alone.
05/11/2021
01:49
Bree Runway: 3 Things To Know About The Genre-Bending British Pop Star
The pop star has made major waves on the music scene across the pond and in the States with her magnetic style and unapologetic embrace of her Black Girl Superpowers.
05/11/2021
01:17
DMX Album 'Exodus' With New Original Songs Coming May 2021
Swizz Beatz will produce DMX's posthumous album.
05/12/2021
01:01
J. Cole Signs Deal To Play For Rwandan Basketball Club
The North Carolina rapper will play in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots BBC.
05/13/2021
01:09
Tank Reveals He’s Going Deaf In Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Despite the R&B singer going completely deaf in one ear and losing hearing in the other, he’s not giving up on his health or his life goals.
05/13/2021
01:01
Highlight
03:48
Gwen Bunn featuring Faith Evans - "Between the Lines"
Singer-songwriter Gwen Bunn teams up with R&B legend Faith Evans on the music video for "Between the Lines," a song about love and longing that samples Evans's 1995 hit "Soon as I Get Home."
05/20/2021
01:20
A$AP Rocky Confirms His Romantic Relationship With Rihanna
The rapper opened up about his feelings for Rihanna, describing her as "the love of my life; my lady."
05/21/2021
01:14
Lil Nas X Jokes About ‘Saturday Night Live’ Wardrobe Malfunction
He gracefully played off a wardrobe malfunction on live television that caused quite a stir on stage.
05/24/2021
01:13
Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After A ‘Serious Heart Attack’
“Thank you to all my loved ones who been praying for me. I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday. I had a serious heart attack but God is too good."
05/24/2021
01:12
Ari Lennox Shuts Down Critics Of Her Return To Sporting Her Natural Hair
The 30-year-old singer recently hung up the protective styles and showed off her natural curls.
05/24/2021
01:02
2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke Addresses Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub
Taking to his Instagram, the 60-year-old shared his frustration on his crew not being included in this year's 2021 class.
05/25/2021
01:13
Akon’s Car Stolen From Buckhead, Atlanta Gas Station
The artist was pumping gas at a QuickTrip gas station in Buckhead after midnight on May 25 before someone got into his car and took off.
05/27/2021
Exclusive
02:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Bree Runway
British singer, rapper and songwriter Bree Runway reveals how she started recording music in her bedroom, realizing her power of manifestation, her dream collaborations and more.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
01:03
Bree Runway Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway answers rapid-fire questions about singing vs. rapping, small gatherings vs. big parties, and summer vs. winter fashion.
06/01/2021
