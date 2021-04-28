Halle Berry Gives Special Shout Out During SWV And Xscape ‘Verzuz’ 05/10/2021
The Oscar Award winning actress wrote in the comments section during the live event as SWV belted out their classic, “Weak.”
Pooh Shiesty: 3 Things To Know About Memphis’ Skyrocketing Rap Star
In just three years, the 21-year-old phenom has attained impressive milestones as an artist.
04/28/2021
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition’ To Feature Patti LaBelle, Johnny Gill
In celebration of mothers around the world, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to an iconic once-in-lifetime line-up of legendary soul artists to sing their most uplifting hits.
04/30/2021
Summer Walker Says She’s Done With Men
The “White Tee” singer shared her thoughts about her love live on her Instagram stories.
04/30/2021
Digital Underground's Shock G Laid To Rest In Florida
The rapper and keyboardist was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa on April 22.
05/03/2021
Janet Jackson To Auction More Than 1,000 Personal Items And Costumes To Help Children In Need
The "Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Life and Career of Janet Jackson,” will take place around her 55th birthday on May 17.
05/04/2021
Jai'Len Josey - "Can You Do It for Me?"
BET AmpliFIND winner Jai'Len Josey sings about making her love wait for the right time in the music video for "Can You Do It for Me?" from her EP "Illustrations."
07/30/2021
You'll Never Guess What Diddy Legally Changed His Middle Name To
Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new official government name and has the driver’s license to prove it.
05/05/2021
50 Cent Moves From New York To Houston And Teases New Crime Show
Also known for producing 'Power,' Jackson announced his latest series, 'Confessions of a Crime Queen,' scheduled to be released next year.
05/06/2021
The Weeknd Ties Janet Jackson’s Record On The Billboard Hot 100
Billboard reports he's only the second artist in history to have three no. 1 singles in three different years from one album.
05/07/2021
Anthony Hamilton "You Made A Fool Of Me"
In the video for "You Made a Fool of Me," Anthony Hamilton thinks back on the woman he loved who snuck around with another man.
05/07/2021
Snoop Dogg Asks His Family And Friends To Pray For His Mother
The hip-hop legend wrote, “I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.”
05/10/2021
Lizzo Talks Mental Health On TikTok
She received an overflow of love and support from fans and online supporters, letting her know that she was not alone.
05/11/2021
Bree Runway: 3 Things To Know About The Genre-Bending British Pop Star
The pop star has made major waves on the music scene across the pond and in the States with her magnetic style and unapologetic embrace of her Black Girl Superpowers.
05/11/2021
DMX Album 'Exodus' With New Original Songs Coming May 2021
Swizz Beatz will produce DMX's posthumous album.
05/12/2021
J. Cole Signs Deal To Play For Rwandan Basketball Club
The North Carolina rapper will play in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots BBC.
05/13/2021
Tank Reveals He’s Going Deaf In Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Despite the R&B singer going completely deaf in one ear and losing hearing in the other, he’s not giving up on his health or his life goals.
05/13/2021
Lil Jon To Star In His Own Home Renovation Show
His new HGTV series, "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?" will show him executing his “unconventional ideas.”
05/19/2021
Gwen Bunn featuring Faith Evans - "Between the Lines"
Singer-songwriter Gwen Bunn teams up with R&B legend Faith Evans on the music video for "Between the Lines," a song about love and longing that samples Evans's 1995 hit "Soon as I Get Home."
05/20/2021
A$AP Rocky Confirms His Romantic Relationship With Rihanna
The rapper opened up about his feelings for Rihanna, describing her as "the love of my life; my lady."
05/21/2021
