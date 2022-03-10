Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Reveal The Sex Of Their Unborn Baby! 10/17/2022
Find out more about their announcement.
Kevin Gates Celebrates Weight Loss Journey, Losing Over 100 Pounds
The rapper shared a reflection video detailing how he struggled mentally and how he found true love in himself.
10/03/2022
01:10
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Third Child Together—Meet Rise Messiah Cannon!
The pair introduced the world to their baby boy on Friday.
10/03/2022
01:09
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
The business mogul hosted a surprise fashion show showcasing his YZY SZN 9 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
10/04/2022
01:11
Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage
Mowry confirmed the news on Instagram that the pair "have decided to go our separate ways," but will "maintain a friendship as we co-parent."
10/05/2022
01:06
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Celebrate 30 Years Of Marriage With A Lovely Couple’s Trip!
"After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day," Obama wrote to wife on Instagram.
10/05/2022
01:40
These Black Celebrities Have Bravely Fought Through Breast Cancer
Ananda Lewis, Matthew Knowles and more share their own stories.
10/10/2022
01:17
Tamera Mowry-Housley On Her Twin Sister’s Divorce: ‘I Support Her’
According to TMZ, Tia cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the divorce.
10/10/2022
01:24
Cynthia Bailey Confirms Divorce From Mike Hill After Two Years of Marriage
The pair has been reportedly “separated for a while now,” and everything between the pair is “amicable.”
10/13/2022
01:10
Lizzo Opens Up About Her Relationship And Future Plans With Boyfriend Myke Wright!
The Grammy Award winner says she's "in love" but not itching to get married just yet.
10/13/2022
01:05
Faith Evans To Follow Through With Divorce Despite Stevie J’s Loving Post To Her On Their 4-Year Anniversary
He publicly apologized on Mother’s Day for the pain he caused.
10/17/2022
01:07
01:30
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
"I did my hair myself because I was so worried that after I had finally nursed my hair back to health, I was going to get it damaged again," she revealed.
10/18/2022
01:12
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
The couple announced their split after fourteen years of marriage.
10/19/2022
01:00
Trai Byers And Grace Byers Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
The exciting baby news surfaced earlier this week after the lovebirds were spotted on the red carpet at the opening night of 'The Piano Lesson.'
10/21/2022
