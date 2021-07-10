‘Shameless’ Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies Of COVID-19 10/14/2021
“This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody," the 'Last Comic Standing' tweeted on Oct. 1.
01:13
Kenya Moore Speaks Out On Porsha Williams Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
The "Dancing With the Stars" competitor revealed her thoughts on her castmate exiting the popular series.
10/07/2021
01:21
‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges
Prosecutors claim Williams, who faces 18 charges, used fake social security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from financial institutions.
10/08/2021
01:25
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Apologizes To Whoopi Goldberg For Offensive Comment
"When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs," Corcoran told "The View" host.
10/08/2021
02:25
Queen Latifah Gets Candid About A Topic She Hasn't Talked Much About Before, Until Now
The hip hop legend and award-winning actress is discussing her weight and the stigma around obesity with Novo Nordisk's "It's Bigger Than Me" campaign.
10/10/2021
01:10
Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested in Kentucky On Outstanding Sexual Assault Warrant
The welterweight champ was accused of attacking a woman in a Cleveland nightclub in 2018, where he allegedly pinned her down on a couch and kissed her.
10/11/2021
01:06
‘OZ’ Star Granville Adams Dead At Age 58
The actor, who played the character Zahir Arif on the hit series, was battling cancer.
10/11/2021
01:35
La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From Carmelo: "It Got Bad"
“I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations," the actress revealed on Power 105.1.
10/12/2021
01:20
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Will Return (For Now) Without Wendy Williams
"She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition," an official statement revealed.
10/13/2021
01:07
Fuquan Johnson’s Mother Speaks Out About Her Son’s Death
The comedian died of a drug overdose at 42 years old.
10/13/2021
01:02
Ray J Released From The Hospital After Fighting Pneumonia
According to a TMZ source, the 40-year-old was discharged over the weekend and is no longer using an inhaler or on oxygen.
10/14/2021
01:03
07:03
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reveals Motivation Behind New Animated Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’
Inspired by his oldest daughter, the series follows a young, Black girl named Karma who teaches kids about the power of creativity, community, and compassion.
10/15/2021
01:38
'Cosby Show' Actress Claims Bill Cosby Drugged and Repeatedly Raped Her, Sues For $125M
Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit indicating that Cosby promised to help her acting career as a mentor, but instead “sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged" her.
10/15/2021
01:20
Check Please! Tisha Campbell Calls Out Company For Selling Martin And Gina Shirts
"My brother, I’m all for the come up, I truly, truly am. But you can't just put somebody's face on a shirt without their permission,” she said.
10/15/2021
01:17
Torrei Hart Defends Keeping Ex-Husband Kevin Hart’s Last Name
The couple divorced in 2011 and the comedian has since remarried.
10/18/2021
01:09
Tiger Woods Seen Walking On His Own For The First Since Car Accident
In February, Woods hit the roadway's median and suffered severe injuries to both legs.
10/19/2021
