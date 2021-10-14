Rev. Jesse Jackson Celebrates His 80th Birthday In Harlem 10/25/2021
His family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the National Action Network headquarters, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton, to salute the civil rights icon.
01:03
‘Shameless’ Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies Of COVID-19
“This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody," the 'Last Comic Standing' tweeted on Oct. 1.
10/14/2021
07:03
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reveals Motivation Behind New Animated Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’
Inspired by his oldest daughter, the series follows a young, Black girl named Karma who teaches kids about the power of creativity, community, and compassion.
10/15/2021
01:38
'Cosby Show' Actress Claims Bill Cosby Drugged and Repeatedly Raped Her, Sues For $125M
Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit indicating that Cosby promised to help her acting career as a mentor, but instead “sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged" her.
10/15/2021
01:20
Check Please! Tisha Campbell Calls Out Company For Selling Martin And Gina Shirts
"My brother, I’m all for the come up, I truly, truly am. But you can't just put somebody's face on a shirt without their permission,” she said.
10/15/2021
01:17
Torrei Hart Defends Keeping Ex-Husband Kevin Hart’s Last Name
The couple divorced in 2011 and the comedian has since remarried.
10/18/2021
01:09
Tiger Woods Seen Walking On His Own For The First Since Car Accident
In February, Woods hit the roadway's median and suffered severe injuries to both legs.
10/19/2021
01:28
Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November After Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss
Smollet's lawyer, Nenye Uche, revealed the actor has completed community service, forfeiting a $10,000 bond under a prior agreement.
10/19/2021
09:50
‘All The Queens Men’: Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celebs Inspired Her In Her Portrayal Of Madam
The actress also recalls the moment Tyler Perry called to explain she got the part.
10/22/2021
04:20
'Queens:' Eve Hints At How Her Real Life Mirrors Her Character On New ABC Show
The actress, rapper and mom-to-be explains why the series comes across so authentically.
10/25/2021
03:05
'All The Queens Men:' Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celeb Divas Get Automatic Invitations To Club Eden
The actress plays Madam on the show, the powerful boss lady in charge of a popular male exotic dance club.
10/25/2021
01:06
01:20
Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Left 'The Real Housewves of Atlanta'
Bailey said the reality series is "a little bit of a slippery slope" at times and not always "the most positive atmosphere" to bring your family.
10/26/2021
01:08
Charlamagne Reveals How Tyler Perry Helped Him Come To Terms With Being Sexually Abused
"I watched him crying and I remember saying to myself, 'Well, you know, what's wrong with him?' Because I think the way that men process sexual assault is different," he said.
10/27/2021
01:08
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Engaged
Page Six reports he is engaged after buying an $80,000 ring for Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a daughter with outside of his marriage to Wendy Williams.
10/27/2021
03:11
'Colin in Black & White:' Ava DuVernay Hints At Why Kaepernick Netflix Series Is Special
The acclaimed director offers insights into the series' racial tropes and experiences faced by the former NFL quarterback on his way to a professional career.
10/29/2021
01:19
Keshia Knight Pulliam To Teach At Clark Atlanta University
The actress, a graduate of Spelman College, will teach an entrepreneurship course with CAU's Mass Media Arts department.
10/29/2021
01:20
Iyanla Vanzant Says She Received Death Threats While Filming 'Iyanla: Fix My Life'
Vanzant says she had been receiving death threats for years over her trademark show, in addition to calls to her cell phone from people who wanted her guidance.
11/01/2021
01:20
Khloé Kardashian And Daughter True Test Positive For COVID-19
"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily, I have been vaccinated so all will be ok," she revealed on Twitter.
11/01/2021
01:25
AKA Sorority Director Taking Legal Action Against 'Insecure'
The organization's executive director said of the corporate office "we all have a duty to protect our brand."
11/01/2021
01:25
'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Details Attacks His Mom Received Over The Britney Spears Case
The Honorable Brenda Penny is presiding over the pop star?s conservatorship.
11/01/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021