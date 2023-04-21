Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Roc-A-Fella vs. G-Unit
04/29/2023
Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and 50 Cent's G-Unit have groundbreaking artsits at the helm of their crews, but the fans decide who wins rap's GOAT title.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Trailer
Coast-to-coast rap battle! East, West, Midwest & South's illest crews clash in a lyrical showdown. Raw flows, dope bars, and regional pride. Who's the greatest? You decide!
04/21/2023
02:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dungeon Family
Hip Hop fans in Atlanta, GA discuss The Dungeon Family Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dreamville
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss Dreamville Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:37
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Hieroglyphics
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew Hieroglyphics
04/28/2023
02:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Wu-Tang
BET original programming talent from Diarra From Detroit discuss and hip hop fans discuss Wu-Tang Clan
04/28/2023
01:32
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - TDE
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew TDE
04/28/2023
01:36
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - No Limit & YMCMB
BET original programming talent from the The Oval and Diarra From Detroit discuss their favorite rap crew- Cash Money & No Limit
04/28/2023
06:43
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Compilation
Compilation created combining (CASH MONEY/NO LIMIT/TDE/HIERO/WU/DREAMVILLE) discussions
04/28/2023
Exclusive
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Bad Boy vs. Ruff Ryders
The Bad Boy Family has generated hip-hop hits from Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim, while Ruff Ryders like DMX, Eve and Swizz Beatz are known for producing hard-hitting beats.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Native Tongues v. Juice Crew
A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul helped make a name for Native Tongues with socially conscious lyrics, while Juice Crew's Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie changed the response song game.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:24
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Roc-A-Fella vs. G-Unit
Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and 50 Cent's G-Unit have groundbreaking artsits at the helm of their crews, but the fans decide who wins rap's GOAT title.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:27
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Wu-Tang Clan vs. Dreamville
Both Wu-Tang Clan and J. Cole's Dreamville Record crews boast a slew of members and accolades to match, but only one of these influential collectives will reign supreme.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Shady Records vs. Bone Thugs
In this toss-up, BET looks at how Eminem's crew under Shady Records has recruited big names like Yelawolf and 50 Cent, while Bone Thugs-n-Harmony won over critics with their acclaimed albums.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Hypnotize Minds vs. CMG
Three 6 Mafia duo DJ Paul and Juicy J founded Hypnotize Minds with a gritty and dark vision, and Yo Gotti launched CMG with a stacked roster that includes Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla.
05/01/2023
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - GOOD Music vs. St. Lunatics
Kanye West's label GOOD Music made hip-hop history with acts like Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Big Sean and Common, and Nelly's St. Lunatics put the St. Louis rap scene on the map.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Soulquarians vs. Griselda
The Soulquarians fused soul, hip-hop and jazz in their communal music-making collective, while Westside Gunn's Griselda Records opts for a rugged aesthetic.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Deathrow Family vs. Hieroglyphics
Death Row vs. Hieroglyphics: West Coast giants clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac meet Del, Souls of Mischief & Casual. Gangsta rap vs. underground pioneers. Choose the victor!
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - NWA vs. Soul Assassins
In this matchup, BET examines how NWA and The Posse pioneered gangsta rap and launched several superstars, while Soul Assassins revolutionized hip-hop music production.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Sick Wid It vs. Dangerous
It's a fan-voted Bay Area battle royale as E-40 and the Sick Wid It crew go head-to-head against Too Short and The Dangerous Crew.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:27
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - TDE vs. Odd Future
TDE is known for their lyrical dexterity and for developing new artists, while Odd Future makes waves with their humorous and inventive style.
05/03/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Coming to BET+
Watch celebrated BET host Donnie Simpson's return to TV on Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, a six-episode series featuring interviews with today's hottest stars, streaming June 1 on BET+.
05/18/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Begin a New ChapterTyler Perry's SistasS5
Everyone's favorite girlfriends return for new beginnings in life and love on the new season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, premiering Wednesday, May 31, at 9/8c.
05/15/2023
Trailer
02:00
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Is on BET+
Ray J is back with seven new celebrities as they go all-in for the HBCU experience at Alabama State University on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming on BET+.
05/15/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Comes to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, coming to BET on May 31 at 10/9c.
05/12/2023