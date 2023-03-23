Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dungeon Family
04/28/2023
Fans discussing Dungeon Family Rap Crew
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Shady Records
Since its inception in 1999, Eminem's Shady Records crew has paved the way for a diverse collective of influential rappers that includes 50 Cent and Obie Trice.
03/23/2023
01:11
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: No Limit Soldiers
No Limit Records was a record label founded by Master P in 1990, known for its success in Southern hip-hop and roster of popular acts such as Mystikal and Silkk the Shocker.
03/23/2023
01:09
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Soul Assassins
Soul Assassins: DJ Muggs-led collective with Cypress Hill & House of Pain members, known for dark, atmospheric beats, and a fusion of hip-hop with rock elements.
03/23/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dungeon Family
Dungeon Family was an Atlanta hip-hop collective in the 1990s, including Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize, known for their innovative Southern sound.
03/23/2023
01:14
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: TDE
TDE: A tight-knit rap crew led by Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul & Jay Rock, known for powerful lyricism, diverse styles, and a strong bond in hip-hop.
03/23/2023
01:52
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Griselda
The Griselda crew & its core members Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine & producer Daringer have commanded the Rap industry’s respect through quality, consistency & lyricism.
04/14/2023
Exclusive
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Ruff Ryders
Helping skyrocket the careers of hardcore rappers like DMX, Swizz Beatz and Eve, the Ruff Ryders crew has appealed to fans with their rough beats and emphasis on loyalty.
04/18/2023
08:43
The New Face of Country: Tony Evans, Jr. Talks About Viral Stardom
The Atlanta native talks to BET about his love of country music.
04/19/2023
00:03
Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th With The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
BET announces a tournament that allows you to decide who's the best on the mic.
04/20/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Trailer
Coast-to-coast rap battle! East, West, Midwest & South's illest crews clash in a lyrical showdown. Raw flows, dope bars, and regional pride. Who's the greatest? You decide!
04/21/2023
02:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dungeon Family
Hip Hop fans in Atlanta, GA discuss The Dungeon Family Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dreamville
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss Dreamville Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:37
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Hieroglyphics
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew Hieroglyphics
04/28/2023
02:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Wu-Tang
BET original programming talent from Diarra From Detroit discuss and hip hop fans discuss Wu-Tang Clan
04/28/2023
01:32
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - TDE
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew TDE
04/28/2023
01:36
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - No Limit & YMCMB
BET original programming talent from the The Oval and Diarra From Detroit discuss their favorite rap crew- Cash Money & No Limit
04/28/2023
06:43
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Compilation
Compilation created combining (CASH MONEY/NO LIMIT/TDE/HIERO/WU/DREAMVILLE) discussions
04/28/2023
Exclusive
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Bad Boy vs. Ruff Ryders
The Bad Boy Family has generated hip-hop hits from Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim, while Ruff Ryders like DMX, Eve and Swizz Beatz are known for producing hard-hitting beats.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Native Tongues v. Juice Crew
A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul helped make a name for Native Tongues with socially conscious lyrics, while Juice Crew's Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie changed the response song game.
04/29/2023
Exclusive
01:24
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Roc-A-Fella vs. G-Unit
Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and 50 Cent's G-Unit have groundbreaking artsits at the helm of their crews, but the fans decide who wins rap's GOAT title.
04/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Comes to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, coming to BET on May 31 at 10/9c.
05/12/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET News Presents May's Installment of America in BlackAmerica in BlackS1
BET News centers culture and voices in the discussion of social issues and stories impacting the Black community on America in Black, returning Sunday at 10/9c.
05/10/2023
Trailer
00:58
One Camp Builds A Lot of Space for Black Girls to ThriveQueen CollectiveS4
Director Contessa Gayles talks about the beautiful work that a historic Black camp, Founder Girls, is doing to uplift and pour into young girls.
05/08/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Ruthless Delivers Its Most Intense Season Yet
There will be no mercy for the Rakudushis when the FBI storms their compound on Season 4 of the original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
04/20/2023