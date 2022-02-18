Jabari Johnson - "One Touch" 02/18/2022
Jabari Johnson narrates the biblical story of a woman with a long-term bleeding disorder who was instantly healed by Jesus Christ in the music video for his uplifting song "One Touch."
Jabari Johnson - "One Touch"
02/18/2022
Performance
03:31
T.I. & Domani - "Family Connect"
Rap legend T.I. keeps it in the family, teaming up with his son, rising hip-hop artist Domani, in the music video for "Family Connect" from his 2020 album "The L.I.B.R.A."
03/17/2022
Performance
03:54
Erica Campbell - "Positive"
In the music video for the lead single from her third studio album, Erica Campbell celebrates a higher kind of relationship she can always feel "Positive" about.
03/18/2022
Performance
06:02
William Murphy - "Just Us"
Pastor William Murphy performs live at The dReam Center in Atlanta, singing "Just Us" with his congregation in an ode to peace and community strength.
04/15/2022
Performance
03:07
Semaje - "You"
Detroit gospel artist Semaje honors the one who helped him turn things around in the music video for his song "You."
04/22/2022
Performance
09:24
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin - "Kingdom"
Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore of supergroup Maverick City Music, and choirmaster Kirk Franklin, gather to sing and worship in the music video for their single "Kingdom."
05/20/2022
Exclusive
04:40
BET Awards 2022Kaytranada 24/7/365
Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada, who has remixed fan-favorite bops from singers like Mary J. Blige and Sade, is the first Black artist to win a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.
05/26/2022
Exclusive
05:20
BET Awards 2022Do It for the Culture: Questlove
Journey through the remarkable career of award-winning musician, producer and director Questlove from The Roots to "Summer of Soul."
06/08/2022
Performance
03:57
Naomi Raine - "Not Ready"
In the video for "Not Ready," Naomi Raine drives through her neighborhood with friends and sings to Jesus about her faith being challenged.
06/10/2022
Exclusive
01:40
BET Awards 2022Road to the BET Awards: Wizkid
Wizkid, nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards, has gone from humble beginnings in Nigeria to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes charts.
06/15/2022
Exclusive
05:31
BET Awards 2022Do It for the Culture: Summer Walker
Look back on the moments that have cemented award-winning R&B artist Summer Walker as a critically acclaimed musician, mental health advocate and essential voice of a generation.
06/16/2022
Exclusive
01:31
BET Awards 2022Road to the BET Awards: Ari Lennox
Signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records, Ari Lennox continues her music industry rise with BET Awards 2022 nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year.
06/21/2022
Exclusive
12:14
BET Awards 2022Queer AF!
Black musicians, artists and influencers reflect on what it means to embrace their identities, and discuss the importance of queer representation in media and culture.
06/22/2022
Highlight
09:21
BET Awards 2022Sean "Diddy" Combs Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award
Looking back on his decades-long career, Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award.
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:58
BET Awards 2022Sean "Diddy" Combs Has Had a Lifetime of Achievements
A rapper, mogul, fashion designer and so much more, Sean "Diddy" Combs is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:51
BET Awards 2022Silk Sonic Wins Album of the Year
In Anderson .Paak's absence, Bruno Mars takes stage at the BET Awards 2022 to accept the coveted Album of the Year Award for "An Evening with Silk Sonic."
06/26/2022
Exclusive
03:00
BET Awards 2022GoGo Morrow Wants Her Music to Reflect Positivity
GoGo Morrow discusses her lifelong relationship with music, how she differentiates herself as a modern R&B artist and how special it was to perform at the BET Awards 2022.
06/29/2022
Performance
04:19
Ruth La'Ontra - "Did It Again"
Ruth La'Ontra is joined by Thomas and The Situation for a powerful and pared-down performance in the music video for her track "Did It Again."
07/08/2022
Exclusive
05:10
BET Awards 2022Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022