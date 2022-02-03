Ashanti Becomes First Black Female Artist Co-Founder Of A Web3 Company 03/21/2022
A Web3 company is essentially the next level of the internet, where users have the chance to become shareholders of decentralized data.
01:09
Young Dolph's Memorial Caretaker Reportedly Shot And Killed
Jeremiah Taylor was reportedly found dead on Getwell Road, and the Memphis police are now looking for suspects in the fatal shooting.
03/02/2022
01:26
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Of Our Favorite Mary J. Blige Records of All Time
The singer recently took the main stage at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
03/03/2022
01:06
DMX’s Fiancée Says She Is ‘So Lonely’ Since His Death
Desiree Lindstrom, who is also mother to the couple's young son Exodus, is struggling to move on.
03/04/2022
01:25
The Culture Tour: Jodeci, Charlie Wilson and New Edition Is The Epitome Of A Good Time
When R&B, soul, and funk collide, an evening of magic is inevitable.
03/07/2022
03:50
Megan Thee Stallion Tells Fans How They Can Help Push For Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration
The Grammy award-winning rapper is encouraging music lovers to do whatever it takes to get a collaborative album with the R&B superstar.
03/09/2022
01:04
Keyshia Cole Explains Why Her Friendship With Eve Ended
The Grammy-nominated singer recalled one night out that didn't go according to plan.
03/09/2022
01:14
Travis Scott Launches Initiative In Honor Of Astroworld Victims
The rapper has already donated $5 million to his cause to kick things off.
03/10/2022
01:11
R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away At 77
He is best known for the 1973 anti-war song, “Why Can’t We Live Together,” which was sampled by Drake on “Hotline Bling.”
03/15/2022
01:31
Young Dolph Autopsy Report Reveals He Was Shot 22 Times
The 'Drip Like Dis' rapper was shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms, and multiple times in his back.
03/17/2022
01:05
Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot
"They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back," said his mother, Patrice Parker Morrow.
03/21/2022
01:07
Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Passes Away At 60
The recording artist, who reportedly was on dialysis for five years while waiting for a kidney, died of organ failure on March 21.
03/22/2022
01:33
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Countersuit By 1501 Label
The "Body" rapper headed to Twitter to blast the Carl Crawford-led company.
03/23/2022
01:00
Young Dolph Murder Suspect, Justin Johnson, Attacked In Jail
Johnson's lawyer, Juni Ganguli, said the 23-year-old was in the facility's visitation area when he was attacked.
03/24/2022
06:04
Rick Ross Shares The Best Financial Advice He Received And Why He Purchased A $3M Watch
The five-time Grammy-nominated rapper also tells BET.com how he wants to promote the value of owning your property for the younger generation looking up to him.
03/25/2022
01:21
Chika Updates Fans That She Is 'Alive' After Sharing Concerning Posts She Would Harm Herself
"I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because I don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," she wrote.
03/28/2022
01:13
‘Because Of You’ Singer Keith Martin Dies At 55
Martin's lifeless body was reportedly found after a neighbor complained to the property manager about smelling a foul odor.
03/28/2022
01:10
Ashanti Will Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Ja Rule will reportedly accompany the R&B singer at the unveiling of the star.
03/30/2022
06:02
Spice Gives Us An Exclusive Look At The Dazzling Gown She Plans To Wear At The 2022 Grammys!
We chatted with the ‘Best Reggae Album’ nominee before the star-studded event!
04/03/2022
01:00
GRAMMYS 2022: Here's The Evening's Biggest Winners
Congratulations to Jazmine Sullivan who won two awards, her first Grammy since her debut in 2008!
04/04/2022
