R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away At 77 03/15/2022
He is best known for the 1973 anti-war song, “Why Can’t We Live Together,” which was sampled by Drake on “Hotline Bling.”
01:05
Jussie Smollett Sentenced For 150 Days In Jail For Hoax Conviction
Judge James Linn labeled Smollett, who must also pay $130,000 in restitution, "profoundly arrogant, selfish, and narcissistic" for lying to investigators.
03/11/2022
01:03
Women's History Month: Laverne Cox Inspires Us To Be Brave And Bold
The actress and activist has achieved several firsts as an openly transgender woman in Hollywood.
03/11/2022
01:24
Nick Cannon Responds After His Talk Show Gets Canceled After One Season
“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business” he said during his Mar. 10 episode.
03/11/2022
01:29
Kanye West Complains About Kim Kardashian Allegedly Withholding Custody Of Their Kids
The rapper claimed Pete Davidson texted him to brag about being in bed with his ex-wife.
03/14/2022
01:03
Katt Williams' Nashville Comedy Show Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Comedian Katt Williams "abruptly" ended his show 10 minutes early Saturday night because the venue received a bomb threat while he was performing
03/14/2022
01:19
Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid-19
On Sunday, Mar. 13, former President Barack Obama announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
03/14/2022
01:22
Toni Braxton Reacts To Sister Traci’s Death
The famed singer provided a beautiful description of Traci and all she meant to their family.
03/14/2022
01:08
Maternity Fashion! Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond In A Trendy Metallic Two-Piece With A Matching Belly Chain
Plus, see other stylish moments from the ICON!
03/15/2022
01:10
'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' Headed To BET Summer 2022
Watch Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, and others as they head to Texas Southern University!
03/15/2022
01:31
Loni Love Updates Fans About 'The Real' Cancellation
The co-host headed to her Twitter to share that she received a call from the studio.
03/15/2022
01:11
01:04
Women's History Month: Entrepreneur Sharon Chuter Is Shaking Up The Beauty Industry
"I was eight years old when I realized I was different," Chuter tells BET. "And I struggled because I saw the world differently."
03/16/2022
01:15
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora, Passes Away At 37 After Stage 4 Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
The late photographer opened up about his cancer diagnosis in Oct. 2021 when he revealed doctors told him that he had 18 months to live.
03/16/2022
01:12
Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Claim That Bravo Exec Andy Cohen Is 'Racist'
Leakes said she was treated unfairly when she left 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2020.
03/16/2022
01:12
Evelyn Braxton Shares Statement On Daughter Traci Braxton's Passing
"Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy," she captioned her Instagram post.
03/16/2022
01:14
Jussie Smollett Released From Jail During Appeal Process After Serving Only Six Days
Smollett's attorney Nenye Uche took to the actor's Instagram to further explain the decision warning, "we have a long battle ahead of us."
03/17/2022
01:07
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Suggests Evolution Isn't Real Because Apes Still Exist
“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” the Trump-backed candidate said.
03/17/2022
01:12
Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For Bullying And Harassment
The rapper has harassed Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and others via the social media app.
03/17/2022
01:31
Young Dolph Autopsy Report Reveals He Was Shot 22 Times
The 'Drip Like Dis' rapper was shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms, and multiple times in his back.
03/17/2022
01:04
Women's History Month: Erica Armstrong Dunbar Brings Authenticity To 'The Gilded Age's' Black Characters
The Rutgers University-New Brunswick historian and professor is co-executive producer of the HBO breakout series.
03/18/2022
