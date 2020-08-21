BET Current: Tory Lanez Loses Appeal Bid, Wendell Pierce Invests in Black Arts, and NY Fire Chief Curses at Child in Viral Video
08/13/2025
A California court denies key parts of Tory Lanez’s conviction appeal, Wendell Pierce commits $10M to support Black theatres, and a Long Island fire chief faces backlash after berating a 10-year-old girl in a disturbing viral clip.
01:03
Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Shot Her On IG Live
Now that Megan Thee Stallion is on the road to recovery after being shot in July, the "WAP" rapper has confirmed who shot her in a new video.
08/21/2020
01:17
Tory Lanez Sent Apology Text To Megan Thee Stallion
After the alleged July 12 shooting Tory Lanez reportedly sent a text to Megan Thee Stallion.
09/09/2020
00:58
Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
The Canadian rapper and singer was charged on Oct. 8 with shooting Megan Thee Stallion following the July 12 Hollywood Hills incident.
10/09/2020
01:13
Tory Lanez Ordered To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez appeared by phone for an arraignment on Oct. 13 for assault charges with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
10/15/2020
01:22
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez’s IG Live
Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly responded after Tory Lanez’s latest attempt to refute the allegations against him stemming from the July 12 shooting incident.
10/22/2020
01:23
Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18 to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and injure Megan after an argument in July.
11/19/2020
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Collaboration Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which album should win Best Collaboration of 2021
06/14/2021
01:50
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Tory Lanez With Receipts Amid Shooting Case
The Houston native headed to her Instagram story to express her frustration about "false narratives."
02/25/2022
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Death Threat She Received Amid Tory Lanez Trial
An Instagram account tagged the Grammy Award-winning artist, saying that she "needs to be shot and killed."
03/01/2022
01:16
Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Protective Order In Megan Thee Stallion Felony Case
In a series of tweets, 'Rolling Stone' reporter Nancy Dillon shared how Lanez was "handcuffed in court" and will be held in custody until he posts bail of $350,000.
04/06/2022
01:23
Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Shooting Case: 'I Want Him To Go Under The Jail'
She shared that she believes her portrayal as the villain in the case is because she doesn't fit the ideal mold of what Hollywood gravitates towards.
06/17/2022
01:20
Tory Lanez Trial: Megan Thee Stallion's Former Best Friend Kelsey Harris Takes Witness Stand, Claims Notion She Shot The Rapper Is 'Ridiculous'
She called the trial a "triggering situation."
12/15/2022
01:32
UPDATE: Tory Lanez Will Not Testify In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Sean Kelly testified that he saw a "violent" brawl that first broke out between two women, followed by an angry man.
12/22/2022
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion’s X-Rays Following Shooting Surface
A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting the Houston rapper on Dec. 23, 2022.
01/05/2023
01:13
Soulja Boy Puts Hip-Hop Community On Blast For Lack Of Support For Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez was found guilty last month on three charges related to her shooting in July 2020.
01/10/2023
01:25
Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Until End Of February
The Toronto rapper has been putting together a new legal team.
01/12/2023
01:41
50 Cent Apologizes For Doubting Megan Thee Stallion: 'Now I Know What Happened'
During a radio interview with REAL 92.3’s Big Boy, he admitted he needed to apologize to Megan because he was caught up in inaccurate social media reports about the shooting.
01/13/2023
01:00
Tory Lanez’s Recording Equipment Seized During Jail Cell Raid
Tory Lanez loses access to his recording gear after guards conduct a raid in his jail cell.
09/10/2024
02:11
