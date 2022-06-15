Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Shooting Case: 'I Want Him To Go Under The Jail'

Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode III

In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.