Ron Poindexter - "Overflow"
05/26/2023
Backed by a gospel choir and band, Ron Poindexter performs an upbeat rendition of his song "Overflow" for a live crowd.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
04:28
Zacardi Cortez - "You've Been Good to Me"
Zacardi Cortez sings his heart out and trains to get in the boxing ring in the music video for "You've Been Good to Me," a song about praising God through adversity.
09/28/2022
Performance
05:57
Kierra Sheard featuring Pastor Mike Jr. - "Miracles"
Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. take the stage in front of an ecstatic crowd to sing about God's gifts in their uplifting collaboration "Miracles."
09/30/2022
Performance
04:15
KB featuring Brandon Lake – “Graves”
KB raps about resurrection and getting a second chance to live a better life in the dramatic music video for "Graves."
10/28/2022
Performance
03:44
SEMAJE - "I Rely"
Detroit singer SEMAJE delivers symphonic soul in the music video for his gorgeous gospel song "I Rely."
11/11/2022
Performance
05:32
Deitrick Haddon – "Dreams Come True"
In a tribute to "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Deitrick Haddon sings to kids -- with the help of his puppets -- about the spirit of Christmas in the music video for "Dreams Comes True."
11/24/2022
Performance
05:12
Charles Jenkins - "Never Knew Love"
Charles Jenkins cruises through the streets in his fancy car and brings the funk in the music video for his party-starting praise song "Never Knew Love."
11/30/2022
Performance
03:07
Teddy & Tina Campbell - "Our House"
Teddy & Tina Campbell sing about the chaotic joy of hosting holiday gatherings in the music video for "Our House."
12/02/2022
Performance
02:53
Deitrick Haddon - "The Bells Are Ringing"
Gospel singer-songwriter Deitrick Haddon delivers traditional Motown sounds and aesthetics in the music video for his cheerful holiday tune "The Bells Are Ringing."
12/09/2022
Performance
08:08
Tye Tribbett featuring PJ Morton - "Walk by Faith"
Two friends failed road trip turns into a journey of belief and salvation in the music video for Tye Tribbett and PJ Morton's R&B-infused gospel song "Walk by Faith."
12/14/2022
Performance
03:07
The Walls Group - "Crazy"
The Walls Group parties, dances and sings together while showing off their unique fashion in the video for "Crazy."
01/20/2023
Performance
03:52
Lena Byrd Miles - "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)"
Lena Byrd Miles hits the skating rink and puts her faith to good work in the video for her single "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)."
02/06/2023
Performance
10:25
Tye Tribbett - "Only One Night Tho"
Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter Tye Tribbett gets the crowed fired up with a live performance of his song "Only One Night Tho."
03/03/2023
Performance
04:44
Maurette Brown Clark - "I Just Wanna Praise You"
Maurette Brown Clark and her joyful choir gather to celebrate their love for the Lord and all His blessings in the music video for "I Just Wanna Praise You."
03/10/2023
Performance
04:13
Kelontae Gavin - "Live Again"
Singer and worship leader Kelontae Gavin is backed by a gospel choir as he delivers a message of hope in the music video for his song "Live Again."
03/10/2023
Performance
03:40
Titus Showers - "Name on It"
Titus Showers sings about a blessing the Lord tailored just for him in the music video for his song "Name on It" from his self-titled album.
03/14/2023
Performance
06:14
Donald Lawrence & Co. and More - "In Him There Is No Sorrow"
Donald Lawrence & Co. and Yolanda Adams celebrate Twinkie Clark from gospel group The Clark Sisters with a rendition of her 1981 praise and worship song "In Him There Is No Sorrow."
03/31/2023
Performance
04:17
Anthony Hall featuring Jason Nelson - "Focus"
Anthony Hall keeps it simple and soulful with Jason Nelson and a backing band for a smooth performance of their R&B-tinged track "Focus."
04/07/2023
Performance
05:26
Victory - "Just Like in Heaven"
Victory imagines an Earth that's a little more like paradise in the music video for her single "Just Like in Heaven."
05/05/2023
Performance
04:00
Ron Poindexter - "Overflow"
Backed by a gospel choir and band, Ron Poindexter performs an upbeat rendition of his song "Overflow" for a live crowd.
05/26/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
America in Black Covers the Culture E1
The leading voices in the community are covering the biggest stories impacting Black culture today and tomorrow on America in Black, with an all-new episode Sunday, July 2, at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30
America in Black Is Dedicated to Black News Stories
America in Black offers a new vision of journalism, focusing on relevant stories concerning Black life and news that often goes underreported from other sources, airing Sunday at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to RememberBET Awards 2023
Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023