WATCH: Lizzo Gifts Her Mom A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday 09/14/2021
“You like these clothes? These are your clothes!” she told her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.
BMW Where Tupac Was Shot Is On Sale For An Insane Price Tag
The bullet holes from the shooting have been repaired, and the vehicle has been restored to its original condition.
09/09/2021
Nelly’s Latest Album Debuts On The Country Charts
'Heartland,' the rapper’s first country album, which was released on Aug. 27, debuted at No. 7 on the Top Country Albums chart.
09/10/2021
Kodak Black Donates $20K College Fund To Child Of Cop Who Died Of Covid
Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, leaves behind her husband and a 2-year-old daughter.
09/10/2021
Kanye West Will Reportedly Join Kim Kardashian In The Business Of Selling Homeware Must-Haves
Page Six reports the "Donda" rapper filed to trademark “Kanye West” for home décor products, including blankets, shower curtains, pillowcases, and towels.
09/10/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip Hop Video Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best Hip Hop Video Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/11/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Collaboration Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Best Collaboration Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/13/2021
Lil Nas X Takes Home The Biggest Prize At The VMAs: Video Of The Year Award
The rapper took the award for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' beating out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video.
09/13/2021
Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp
“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a TikTok video.
09/13/2021
R. Kelly Assistant Says She Was Reprimanded For Letting His Live-In Girlfriend ‘Escape’ His Home
Insider reports Diana Copeland, who worked for Kelly from 2004 to 2018, testified she was reprimanded when one of his girlfriends left after an argument with the singer.
09/13/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/14/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Hustler Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Hustler of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/15/2021
Rick Ross Finally Gets His Driver’s License
“My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour," the Miami rapper told TODAY in an interview.
09/15/2021
Nick Cannon Hilariously Tries To Propose To Ashanti At The 2021 VMAs
Ashanti turns heads everywhere she goes, and this time around, she literally moved one person to their knees!
09/15/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Hip Hop Artist of The Year Poll
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Hip Hop Artist of The Year Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/16/2021
The Art of The Come Up With Nelly
We explore the road to greatness for this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” award winner.
09/20/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best New Hip Hop Artist Poll Video
Visitors share their opinion on which nominee should win the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/17/2021
Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X And Slams Homophobia In Hip Hop
The pair bonded after a Twitter user questioned why the "Old Town Road" artist had no Black male artists on his album.
09/17/2021
The Art of The Come Up With Drake
Toronto's very own has created his own lane since his hip hop debut, and has become a permanent fixture in music ever since.
09/17/2021
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Producer Of The Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Producer Of The Year of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/22/2021
