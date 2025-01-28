BET Talks
BET Talks: Lola Brooke on Music, Growth, and Her Soft Girl Era
Season 2 • 03/10/2025
Lola Brooke gives an unfiltered look into her new album, embracing her softer side, and revealing her singing voice for the first time—all while staying true to her roots.
BET Talks: NeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates on Friendship, Grief, and Keeping It RealBET TalksS1
NeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates discuss their new podcast 'Me & My Homegirl,' navigating life’s challenges, and the strength they find in sisterhood in this heartfelt and unfiltered conversation.
01/28/2025
14:34
BET Talks: Morris Chestnut on Watson, Black Excellence, and His Hollywood LegacyBET TalksS2
Morris Chestnut reflects on his new show Watson, his most iconic roles, and the lasting impact of Black excellence in Hollywood in this insightful and nostalgic conversation.
02/04/2025
15:37
BET Talks: Omari Hardwick on Fatherhood, Hollywood, and Star Trek: Section 31BET TalksS2
Omari Hardwick gets real about balancing family and fame, his new Star Trek role, and the personal growth that fuels his powerhouse performances.
02/07/2025
14:25
BET Talks: Melanie Fiona on Motherhood, Music, and Embracing New BeginningsBET TalksS2
Grammy-winning artist Melanie Fiona opens up about her new album, life lessons, and stepping into her next chapter with confidence and purpose.
02/07/2025
04:32
BET Talks: Honoring the Legacy of Irv GottiBET TalksS2
BET pays tribute to Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo, the visionary behind Murder Inc. Records, celebrating his impact on hip-hop, R&B, and music storytelling through exclusive interviews and archival footage.
02/18/2025
26:18
BET Talks: Tamika Mallory on Activism, Resilience, and the Fight for JusticeBET TalksS2
Activist Tamika Mallory shares her powerful personal journey, from overcoming tragedy and young motherhood to becoming a leading voice against oppression, in this candid and deeply moving conversation.
02/25/2025
12:09
BET Talks: Jacquees & Dej Loaf on Music, Creativity, and Their Latest AlbumBET TalksS2
Jacquees and Dej Loaf open up about their new album, the inspiration behind their music, and what fans can expect from their latest collaboration.
02/25/2025
15:29
BET Talks: Jason George on Grey’s Anatomy, Advocacy, and Balancing FamilyBET TalksS2
Actor Jason George opens up about his return to Grey’s Anatomy, his fight for fair wages in Hollywood, and how he juggles career, activism, and fatherhood.
02/25/2025
20:01
BET Talks: War & Treaty on Love, Legacy, and Redefining Soul MusicBET TalksS2
The powerhouse duo War & Treaty opens up about their new album, the meaning behind their name, and Tanya’s journey from Bad Boy signee to one of today’s most soulful voices.
03/04/2025
16:24
BET Talks: Lela Rochon on The Family Business, Hollywood Struggles, and Her LegacyBET TalksS2
The iconic Lela Rochon reflects on her journey in Hollywood, nearly walking away before Waiting to Exhale, and her latest role in The Family Business: New Orleans.
03/07/2025
14:47
21:09
BET Talks: Aisha Bowe on Space Innovation, Breaking STEM Barriers, and Empowering Black ExcellenceBET TalksS2
On BET Talks, Miabelle chats with rocket scientist Aisha Bowe about breaking barriers in STEM, spaceflight, and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
04/12/2025
21:20
BET Talks: Drea & Lex P on Sisterhood, Travel, and Redefining Black Womanhood GloballyBET TalksS2
On this bold and funny BET Talks, Drea & Lex P spill on friendship, Pour Minds, Travel Queens, and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
04/21/2025
25:00
BET Talks: Dying to Self: The Journey of Tashera SimmonsBET TalksS2
Through honest reflection and raw emotion, Tashera shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing, and rediscovery as she stepped out of the shadows and into her own light.
04/30/2025
