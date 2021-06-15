This is Why Queen Latifah and Her Status As Hip Hop Royalty Must Be Respected 06/15/2021
BET Awards 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Queen Latifah has broken boundaries and burst open doors across the entertainment industry.
01:30
06/15/2021
02:58
BET Awards 2021: These Stars Shined Bright On The Red Carpet!
Check out all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 BET Awards representing the most glamorous looks from the culture's biggest night.
06/28/2021
04:40
Glamorous Red Carpet Fashion Report
We asked these celebrities about their gorgeous, jaw-dropping looks and whether they were “bought, borrowed, or gifted” for the occasion!
06/29/2021
03:54
BET Awards 2021: The Red Carpet Download
Some of your favorite artists including Migos, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby, and more stopped by to talk all things music!
06/29/2021
Interview
01:30
Kaash Paige Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals the last album she'd call a classic, the last movie she saw, the last song she heard and more.
06/30/2021
01:27
Stunning! Taraji P. Henson Wore Over 10 Stylish Looks To Host The BET Awards 2021
Besides providing comedy, live entertainment, and sisterhood vibes, the multi-talented star also slayed with several jaw-dropping looks that kept us talking the entire night!
07/01/2021
03:54
The Year Of The Black Woman Is Celebrated On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
Black women were given all their flowers during Culture's Biggest Night!
07/01/2021
01:14
Lil Nas X Teases New Album "Montero" After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance
Lil Nas X dominated social media on June 27 after his steamy BET Awards performance, now, he’s revealed that his debut album is coming soon.
07/01/2021
01:41
These Women Shut Down The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
The 2021 BET Awards was one for the books, in part to the gorgeous looks the ladies showcased on the red carpet.
07/01/2021
05:59
Jazmine Sullivan Gets Personal, Explains Why She Partnered With Novartis To Address Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer Care
The 2021 BET Awards “Album of The Year” winner shares how her mother’s diagnosis influenced the decision to promote their “More Than Just Words” campaign.
07/02/2021
03:40
Relive The Most Talked About Moments From The 2021 BET Awards
From Jazmine Sullivan's "Album of the Year" emotional acceptance speech to the powerful DMX tribute, relive the popular moments from Culture's Biggest Night!
07/02/2021
01:04
Cutest Couple PDA Moments On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
These stars plus their girlfriend or boyfriend, husband or wife, showed the cameras their adorable relationship moments.
07/06/2021
01:01
An Up-Close Look At Some Of The Most Stylish Footwear On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
From sky high heels to colorful sneakers, these are the shoes that caught our eyes!
07/06/2021
02:21
Relive The Powerful DMX Tribute At The 2021 BET Awards That Left Us With Chills
Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Griselda, Track, Michael K. Williams, Lil Buck and Busta Rhymes honored the late DMX by performing a medley of his top hits.
07/06/2021
01:19
Take A Stroll Down Memory Lane As We Visit Some Of Lil Kim's Most Iconic Outfits
Here are some of the Queen Bee's bold awards show looks from the last two decades!
07/07/2021
01:33
Method Man's Secrets To Looking So Fine Over The Years, Including This Jaw-Dropping Moment At The 2021 BET Awards
The "Bring The Pain" rapper paid tribute to DMX during the 2021 BET Awards.
07/07/2021
01:06
These Ladies Slayed The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet In Stunning Dresses
From Queen Naija to Jazmine Sullivan and Ashanti, these women slayed the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.
07/09/2021
02:33
Prophet The Artist - "Bruce Lee"
Prophet The Artist shows off lightning-fast fight moves in his music video for "Bruce Lee."
07/09/2021
01:18
Queen Latifah's Pup Killed By 'Dog Whisperer' Star Cesar Millan's Pit Bull, Lawsuit Claims
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Milan allegedly attempted to cover up the attack, instructing his staff to tell the "Equalizer" star that her dog was hit by a car.
09/15/2021
Exclusive
05:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Crew Love - Native Tongues
A crew is a necessary part of the rap game, and in the late 1980s, Native Tongues created a collective that would go on to change hip hop forever.
10/05/2021
