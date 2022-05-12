New Year's Eve 2022: Catch Some Of Your Favorite Artists In Concert
12/30/2022
These artists want to bring in the year with their fans!
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Fiery Tracks By ‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Fireboy DML
The rising Nigerian star’s efforts have already garnered attention, earning him a nomination at this year’s Soul Train Awards for “Best New Artist.”
12/05/2022
01:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
00:51
Nickelodeon Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with ‘The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming Holiday Special’
Watch an exclusive preview of Tinashe’s musical performance airing on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 P.M. (ET/PT)
12/13/2022
01:06
Offset Plans To Honor TakeOff With Tribute Before Every Show
The tribute features 'Never Can Say Goodbye' by The Jackson 5.
12/14/2022
01:16
Lizzo’s 10 Best Looks of 2022
Through fashion and her music, she uses her platform to let women know that there is a seat for everybody at the table.
12/14/2022
01:07
New Edition To Go On Tour With These R&B Superstars in 2023
The 30-city ‘Legacy’ tour kicks off March 9.
12/14/2022
01:02
SZA Announces First Arena Tour
With a new album to celebrate, the singer is headed out on a 17-date journey with special guest Omar Apollo.
12/15/2022
01:17
Run That Back! 3 Songs That We Couldn’t Get Out Of Our Heads In 2022
These tracks either had a powerful message, a catchy ad-lib, or a viral dance routine attached to them!
12/27/2022
01:46
Our Favorites! Check Out The BET Digital Staff's 2022 Album Picks
From SZA's 'S.O.S.,' to Chris Brown's 'Breezy,' many amazing LPs dropped this year!
12/29/2022
01:16
New Year's Eve 2022: Catch Some Of Your Favorite Artists In Concert
See if a music event or experience is happening near you on Dec. 31, 2022!
12/30/2022
01:56
The 5 Best R&B/Hip Hop Albums of 2022
Through 365 days, these records stayed on repeat.
01/03/2023
01:01
Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies At 67
His older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news via social media.
01/04/2023
01:10
GloRilla Shares Instagram DM’s She Received From Gangsta Boo
The Three Six Mafia rapper was found dead in Memphis on Jan. 1.
01/05/2023
01:07
Quavo Releases Takeoff Tribute Song ‘Without You’
The Migos rapper was tragically killed in November.
01/06/2023
01:03
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using 'Still D.R.E.' In Promo Video
The producer says he did not give the politician authorization to use the song in the video.
01/10/2023
01:17
Lola Brooke Signs Deal With Arista Records
The deal comes amid the Brooklyn rapper’s quick rise in the hip-hop world, which was primarily brought on by her breakout single “Don’t Play With It."
01/11/2023
00:29
BET HIP HOP 50 “CELEBRATE” INTERSTITIAL #1
PROMO INTERSTITIAL FEATURING MUSIC TALENT FOR BET’S HIP HOP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN
01/11/2023
